As Lionel Messi takes the pitch for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria, he becomes the only outfield player to feature in the tournament for a record sixth time. Though there are others, most notably his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the record is Messi's alone until Portugal begin their World Cup run. However, the match between Argentina and Algeria also allows Messi the opportunity to break another all-time record and become the player with the highest number of assists in the history of the tournament. At present, Messi shares the top spot with none other than another iconic number 10, Diego Maradona, with both sitting on eight assists in tournament history. With an assist against Algeria, Messi would make the record solely his own.

List Of Players With Most Assists in FIFA World Cup History:

Lionel Messi (Argentina): 8 Assists | The modern master has registered an assist in a record-breaking five different World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022). His most prolific tournament as a creator was during Argentina's 2022 title run in Qatar, where he provided 3 assists, including an iconic threaded pass against the Netherlands and a solo run to set up Julian Alvarez against Croatia.

Diego Maradona (Argentina): 8 Assists | Maradona reached his tally across four tournaments (1982-1994). His absolute peak came in Mexico 1986, where he drove Argentina to victory with 5 assists in a single tournament, culminating in the perfectly weighted 84th-minute pass to Jorge Burruchaga for the winning goal in the final against West Germany.

Pierre Littbarski (West Germany): 7 Assists | A remarkably consistent winger and attacking midfielder who helped West Germany reach three consecutive World Cup finals (1982, 1986, 1990). He was the creative engine of the 1982 side, where he picked up 5 of his 7 career World Cup assists.

Grzegorz Lato (Poland): 7 Assists | While widely remembered as a lethal goalscorer who won the Golden Boot at the 1974 World Cup, the Polish winger was a highly effective creator. His vision and overlapping runs on the right flank powered Poland to historic third-place finishes in both 1974 and 1982.

Thomas Muller (Germany): 6 Assists | The quintessential "space interpreter" combined immense goalscoring volume with elite chance creation across four tournaments. His creative peak came early, recording 3 assists in 2010 and another 3 in Germany's triumphant 2014 campaign.

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany): 6 Assists | Operating as the tactical metronome of the German midfield from 2006 to 2014, Schweinsteiger excelled at dictating transitions and orchestrating counter-attacks, highlighted by dynamic assists in high:stakes knockout games against England and Argentina in 2010.

David Beckham (England): 6 Assists | The only English player at the top of the official charts, Beckham maximised his world-class set-piece delivery and trademark curling crosses from the right wing to provide vital assists across three consecutive tournaments (1998, 2002, and 2006).

Francesco Totti (Italy): 6 Assists | Though he only played in two World Cups (2002 and 2006), the Italian playmaker left a massive imprint. He was the primary creator for the Azzurri during their 2006 World Cup triumph in Germany, leading the entire tournament with 4 assists.

Thomas Hassler (West Germany/Germany): 6 Assists | A technically gifted playmaker who was crucial to West Germany's 1990 victory, Hassler's finest individual tournament from a statistical standpoint came in 1994, where he racked up 5 assists in just five matches.

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