Mexico vs South Africa Free Live Telecast, FIFA World Cup Free Live Streaming: Mexico usually hits a wall when it plays on the opening day of the World Cup. Of the seven previous occurrences, El Tri's record is five losses and two draws. Mexico gets another shot Thursday when it hosts South Africa to kick off the 48-team tournament. “We must break that trend,” coach Javier Aguirre told a news conference Wednesday at the Azteca stadium. “I did not know about that,” he said of the winless sequence, “but I'll mention it to the guys. It's a good reason to tell them we need to go out there and win the match. Let's hope we break that trend tomorrow.” Thursday's game is a rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener in South Africa. That game ended in a 1-1 draw at Johannesburg. (FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony and Mexico vs South Africa Live Updates)

When will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match take place?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match will take place on Friday, June 12 (IST).

Where will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match take place?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match will take place at the Mexico City Stadium, Mexico.

What time will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match start?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match will start at 12:30 AM (Friday) IST.

Which channel will telecast the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match will be aired live on UNITE8 Sports. DD Sports will telecast the match for free.

How to watch the live streaming of the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match?

The live streaming of the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match will be available on Zee5.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss