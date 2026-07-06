It was a heartbreaking end to Guillermo Ochoa's international career as Mexico crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a 3-2 loss against England in Round of 16. The veteran goal-keeper could not control his emotions at full-time as he broke down in tears. The Mexican footballers and staff gathered around him as the country witnessed the end of an illustrious career. Ochoa announced that he will retire after the World Cup and the moment was an emotional one for players as well as fans. Ochoa is part of an elite list featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he was part of six World Cup editions.

While he did not play a match in the first two editions, he was a regular from 2014 to 2022. His performances in the 2014 edition earned him superstardom across the world as football fans were left stunned by his athleticism and sensational saves.

Coming to the match, Jude Bellingham's double inflicted a rare defeat on Mexico at the Estadio Azteca as 10-man England won a nerve-racking World Cup classic 3-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane also scored from the penalty spot as the Three Lions overcame Jarell Quansah's red card, high altitude and a fervent home support to keep their quest for a first major tournament win in 60 years alive.

England have relied on Bellingham and Kane throughout the tournament and that duo have carried them into a last eight showdown with Erling Haaland's Norway.

Bellingham struck twice in 98 seconds in the first half to condemn Mexico to just a third defeat in 90 matches at the Azteca.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez reduced the Mexican arrears but they fell short of a place in the quarter-finals.

Victory also helped to erase some of England's nightmarish memories at the Azteca in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup when Diego Maradona scored a double for Argentina, including the infamous "Hand of God" goal.

(With AFP inputs)

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