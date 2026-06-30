Ahead of co-hosts Mexico's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Ecuador in Mexico City, several Mexican fans gathered outside Ecuador's team hotel at night to make noise in an attempt to seemingly disturb their pre-match preparations. According to reports, the fans gathered after midnight and created a noisy atmosphere, bringing horns, speakers and drums to try and disrupt the Ecuador players' sleep. Several videos of the ruckus went viral on social media, stirring a debate among fans on whether doing so is appropriate or not.

WATCH: Mexico fans make noise outside Ecuador hotel

Nah man this is CRAZY



Mexico fans are outside Ecuador's team hotel MAKING NOISE trying to keep them up all night before the game pic.twitter.com/CA2adDYgxH — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 30, 2026

Mexico fans outside the team hotel have been honking car horns late into the night ahead of their Round of 32 clash vs Ecuador, reportedly disturbing the rest of Ecuador's camp.



Some fans are calling on FIFA to intervene and sanction the behaviour, while others say it's just... pic.twitter.com/NU07iG3Mby — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) June 30, 2026

BREAKING: #ElTri fans turned Ecuador's hotel into a straight up antro at 1am gritos de 'PUTOOO', car honking, they brought their whole contruction equipment to make some loud ass noise lmao, fireworks going off like it's Independence Day. Mariachi and Banda will be arriving... pic.twitter.com/1a51CxoggD — 2026 World Cup La Copa Del Mundo (@WorldCupShitPos) June 30, 2026

MUST WATCH: Mexican fans are outside Ecuador's team hotel making as much noise as possible in an attempt to keep them awake before their World Cup clash against Mexico.



BEAUTIFUL. pic.twitter.com/Q1TWZsJQbI — All Ftbol MX (@AllFutbolMX) June 30, 2026

Mexico take on Ecuador in a highly-anticipated Round of 32 match, having won all three of their group games on home soil. Ecuador made it to the knockouts in dramatic circumstances, defeating Germany in their final group match.

Mexico vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview

Altitude may have helped Mexico achieve a perfect record in the group stage of this World Cup, but it isn't likely to provide the same edge against Ecuador in the Round of 32.

Mexico swept through the group stage matches at the tournament for the first time in its history, but the unbeaten run came with a caveat. All three victories took place at venues more than 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) above sea level. El Tri often capitalized late, scoring five of its six goals after halftime, perhaps as fatigue began to take its toll.

“We have a massive advantage as the host country because we're playing at the Estadio Azteca with our fans and the altitude,” Mexican football commissioner Mikel Arriola said before the tournament. “It is a very potent setting.”

Ecuador, unlike Mexico's previous opponents, should be well-suited to playing at roughly 7,300 feet (2,200 meters) elevation at the Azteca in Mexico City — which FIFA has renamed Mexico City Stadium during the tournament. The South American nation often plays home matches at more than 9,000 feet (2,743 meters) in Quito, and, like Mexico, has used geography to its advantage. The Ecuadorians went unbeaten at home during qualifying and had victories over Uruguay, Chile, Peru and Venezuela in Quito. They also joined Argentina as the only nations to win a qualifier at Bolivia, which plays its home matches at almost 12,000 feet (3,657 meters) of elevation. The altitude has been such a factor in Ecuador's impressive home record that the Ecuadorian Football Federation decided to move some qualifying matches to Guayaquil, which is close to sea level, in order to prove that Ecuador could compete in all environments. They did just that by beating Argentina and drawing with Brazil at lower elevation. The positive results have inspired confidence in Ecuador coach Sebastián Beccacece and he believes his team is ready for any environment. “We haven't prepared in any way regarding the altitude,” Beccacece said. “Let's trust these footballers, let's trust what we've been working on, let's trust what we've been doing.”

Players unfamiliar with the elevation typically fatigue quicker and have higher heart rates at any given running intensity. This results in a reduced capacity to sustain sprints, pressing actions, and rapid changes of pace. To attempt to address these challenges, South Africa and South Korea, Mexico's first two opponents, spent significant time training high above sea level.

The Czech Republic, Mexico's third opponent, did not take such precautions and voiced concerns about the elevation ahead of the match. Those fears were realized when the European team conceded three second-half goals to El Tri.

Ecuador chose to train at its base in Columbus, Ohio, the morning before the game, making the trip to Mexico City on Monday afternoon.

Ecuador will attempt to use its experience playing in altitude to become the first team to beat Mexico at Estadio Azteca in a World Cup. Having previously hosted in 1970 and 1986, El Tri is so far undefeated at the stadium across nine tournament games.

With AP inputs

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