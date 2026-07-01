The entire country of Mexico has gone bonkers after the national team continued their perfect run in the FIFA World Cup 2026, qualifying for the Round of 16 with a convincing 2-0 win over Ecuador on Tuesday. Mexico, who had not won a single knockout fixture in 40 years, kept a clean sheet for the fourth successive occasion in this World Cup as they marked their progression to the next round in convincing fashion. It was also Mexico's second-ever win at this stage of the tournament. Taking to X, FIFA shared a video capturing fans erupting in celebration following Mexico's triumph, describing it as a "historic night" for the team and supporters.

"Scenes in Mexico City! Fans celebrate an historic night as Mexico win their second-ever @FIFAWorldCup knockout match exactly 40 years after their first," FIFA posted.

Scenes in Mexico City!



Fans celebrate an historic night as Mexico win their second-ever @FIFAWorldCup knockout match exactly 40 years after their first pic.twitter.com/RxnNahfLZt — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 1, 2026

Guadalajara, Mexico tonight….incredible vibes pic.twitter.com/5fz5QOA1bd — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 1, 2026

Co-hosts Mexico advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Ecuador in their Round of 32 clash on Tuesday (local time), ending a long wait for a knockout-stage triumph at the tournament.

The win marked Mexico's first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory since 1986 and snapped an eight-match streak of eliminations in World Cup knockout fixtures, the longest such run in the competition's history, according to OptaJoe's X handle.

The contest, which was delayed by an hour because of heavy rain and lightning, saw El Tri continue their unbeaten run while maintaining their impressive defensive record.

Mexico took the initiative from the outset and broke the deadlock before halftime when Julian Quinones capitalised on a defensive mistake. Raul Jimenez then doubled the advantage later in the opening half to give the hosts a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

Ecuador controlled more of the possession after the restart and attempted to mount a comeback, but Mexico's resolute defence held firm to secure another clean sheet. Ecuador's night worsened in stoppage time when defender Piero Hincapie received a red card.

The victory was Mexico's fourth successive win of the tournament and extended their streak without conceding a goal, reinforcing Javier Aguirre's side as one of the standout teams of the competition.

Mexico will next face the winner of the England-DR Congo Round of 32 encounter as they look to continue their World Cup campaign on home soil.

With ANI Inputs

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