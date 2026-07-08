Lionel Messi added another sensational record to his already illustrious career to guide Argentina to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Egypt in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match. Messi, who already holds the record of scoring the most number of goals in World Cups, surpassed Argentina legend Diego Maradona to claim the record of most assists in World Cup matches. Messi set up Cristian Romero for Argentina's first goal of the match and it was his 9th assist in the competition - one more than Maradona (8). Minutes later, he scored the equaliser for his team as well to become the first footballer ever to score 20 World Cup goals and even extended his stunning record of scoring in 9 consecutive matches in World Cups.

Coming to the match, the Argentina great scored once while inspiring his team to an improbable 3-2 victory over Egypt on Tuesday despite trailing by two goals with only 11 minutes to play.

The defending champions will next face either Switzerland or Colombia in quarterfinals on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Messi, who was in tears after the final whistle, scored his eighth goal of this year's tournament in the 83rd minute to level the score at 2-2. It was his record-extending 21st at the World Cup.

Enzo Fernandez scored the winning goal in stoppage time to complete one of the great World Cup comebacks. Cristian Romero started the rally in the 79th minute.

Argentina had trailed 2-0 on goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico.

Messi also missed a chance in the first half when his penalty kick was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. He later hit the post when the score was 1-0.

Argentina is bidding to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962.

(With AP inputs)

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