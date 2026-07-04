Argentina icon Lionel Messi's record-breaking spree at the ongoing FIFA World Cup continued as he surpassed late compatriot and football wizard Diego Maradona for most assists in the history of the FIFA World Cup. During his side's hard-fought extra-time 3-2 win over a resilient Cabo Verde, Messi made it a total of nine assists, surpassing Maradona's previously all-time highest total of eight, as per 433. Messi also became the first player in tournament history to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches during Argentina's Round of 32 clash against Cabo Verde in Miami.

The Argentina captain opened the scoring in the 29th minute to hand the defending champions a 1-0 lead, extending an extraordinary run that now spans eight successive World Cup appearances with a goal. The strike also took Messi's overall World Cup tally to 20 goals, further cementing his status among the greatest players in the tournament's history.

With the goal, Messi also became the first footballer to score seven goals in two separate FIFA World Cup editions, according to Opta Paolo.

After netting seven times during Argentina's triumphant 2022 campaign in Qatar, the 39-year-old has now matched that tally at the ongoing 2026 tournament, where he has once again emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Golden Boot.

Messi entered the knockout fixture with six goals, level with France captain Kylian Mbappe at the top of the scoring charts. His latest strike moved him ahead while also adding another milestone to an already unmatched World Cup career.

Coming to the match, Cabo Verde, making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, started brightly and tested Argentina early through Ryan Mendes before the South American giants gradually asserted control.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Messi produced a moment of quality, expertly controlling Lisandro Martinez's diagonal pass before firing into the roof of the net. The strike was his seventh goal of the tournament, taking him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Argentina looked comfortable before halftime, but Cabo Verde returned with renewed intensity after the break. Their persistence paid off just before the hour mark when Mendes released Deroy Duarte, who finished confidently from a tight angle to score his country's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and level the contest.

Despite creating several chances, Argentina were repeatedly denied by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding saves from Messi kept the scores level and forced the match into extra time.

Argentina restored their advantage almost immediately after extra time began as Lisandro Martinez converted from close range following a corner. Yet Cabo Verde refused to back down, with Sidny Lopes Cabral producing a stunning curling effort from a tight angle to make it 2-2 once again.

The decisive moment came in the second half of extra time when Messi's corner was met by Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before finding the back of the net.

Cabo Verde nearly forced penalties late on, but Emiliano Martinez produced a vital save to deny Lopes Cabral's powerful free-kick and secure Argentina's progress.

Argentina will now face Egypt in the Round of 16, while Cabo Verde exit the tournament with widespread admiration after an impressive World Cup debut that saw them push the reigning champions to extra time.

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