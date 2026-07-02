Lionel Messi has six goals in three matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Amid a group of highly effective strikers like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Ousmane Dembele, Messi has held his own, taking Argentina into the Round of 32. To reach the next round, Argentina face Cape Verde on Saturday (IST). While no team can be counted out in the FIFA World Cup, if Argentina stay true to their form, they are likely to reach the semi-finals without facing any major challenge.

In the midst of this, a video has gone viral in which Messi can be seen quite amused as he is being heavily searched at an airport. One of his teammates can be seen carrying a BBQ lighter in the video. It was confiscated and Messi could not stop laughing. While it is not known exactly where the video was taken, Argentina's next match is in Miami.

Airport security doesn't care if you're Lionel Messi. 😭 pic.twitter.com/MsDD5x4rJJ — RUTH 🇨🇦 (@it_Rutie) July 2, 2026

The Argentina team reached Miami for their Round of 32 FIFA World Cup match against Cabo Verde, scheduled for Saturday.

Argentina have been nearly flawless in the tournament so far, having won all their matches, with their 39-year-old legend Lionel Messi in top form, tied with French superstar Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot with six goals each.

Posting on their official X handle, the AFA wrote, "#SeniorTeam We're in Miami!"

In their final group-stage match against Jordan, which the defending champions won 3-1, Messi scored a brace.

Messi etched another remarkable milestone into football history by becoming the first men's player to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches.

Messi also became the fourth player to score in all three group-stage matches of a single World Cup since the format was introduced in 1998, joining Cristiano Ronaldo (2018), David Villa (2010), and Fernando Torres (2010).

Messi's record-breaking streak began with a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening Group J fixture before he followed it up with a brace against Austria.

Although rested at the start of Argentina's final group game against Jordan, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner came off the bench in the 60th minute and capped the victory with a trademark free-kick in the 80th minute, extending his unprecedented scoring sequence to seven successive World Cup appearances.

The strike also took Messi's tally to 19 FIFA World Cup goals, further extending his record as Argentina's all-time leading scorer in the tournament.

Argentina registered a 3-0 win over Algeria to start the campaign, followed by a 2-0 victory over Austria, and ended the group stage with a 3-1 win over Jordan.

With ANI inputs

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