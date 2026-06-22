Argentina football team superstar Lionel Messi is on the verge of achieving multiple records as his side takes on Austria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match at Dallas Stadium on Monday. He started the campaign on a perfect note as he registered his first ever World Cup hat-trick during the opener against Algeria. The occasion was even more special as he was playing his 200th senior match for Argentina and even against Austria, he will have the chance to add more accolades to his name.

Messi needs just one more goal to become the highest goal-scorer in World Cup history. He is currently tied with Germany's legendary striker Miroslav Klose (16 goals) and one more goal will etch his name in the history books,

The Argentine superstar also needs a goal against Australia to tie the record of scoring in six consecutive World Cup matches. The feat was achieved only twice - Brazil's Jairzinho and France's Just Fontaine.

A major part of Messi's game is his prowess with long-range shots and he has already scored five World Cup goals from outside the box. Another one will set a new record. From a team perspective, Messi has won 16 World Cup matches with Argentina and a win over Austria will tie him with Klose's record of winning 17 World Cup matches with Germany.

All eyes will once again be on Lionel Messi as Argentina look to strengthen their position in Group J against an Austrian side that impressed with a convincing victory over Jordan in their opening fixture.

Messi was at his influential best in Argentina's opening win over Algeria, orchestrating attacks and reminding the world why he remains football's ultimate conductor. Austria, however, have shown they are no pushovers. Their energetic pressing and attacking intent could provide one of Argentina's toughest tests of the group stage so far.

(With ANI inputs)

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