Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has made a candid statement a day after La Albiceleste's heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. While De Paul rued Argentina's failure to defend the title that they had won in Qatar four years ago, he insisted that the result only united this group. The Inter Miami midfielder started the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, playing 70 minutes before he was substituted for Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone.

"The greatest pain comes from not being able to bring the World Cup back home to our country because if anyone deserved to experience that feeling once again, it was you. But as the hours go by, we are beginning to realize that the connection you have with this group goes far beyond the trophy and that's what I want to hold on to as I navigate this moment," de Paul captioned a lengthy post on Instagram.

De Paul also took a sharp swipe at Argentina's critics, pointing out how many people were waiting to see the Lionel Messi-led side lose.

"Today, I look at how many people were waiting for this defeat, spending the entire World Cup spreading unfounded conspiracy theories to ease the pain of not being able to experience what all Argentinians were experiencing. Because our smiles bother them. Because the way we are bothers them. But all that did was reaffirm that the passion and love we have for our jersey can overcome anything," he added.

He added that although the defeat will hurt for a long time, he remains proud to be Argentine.

"It will hurt for a long time but today, more than ever, I am proud to be Argentinian."

Throughout the tournament, Argentina was accused of being favored by FIFA after several contentious decisions went its way.

However, those allegations were put to bed against Spain, as Argentina failed to register a single shot on target.

Spain won the match 1-0 in extra time after Argentina was reduced to 10 men, with Ferran Torres bagging the decisive goal.

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