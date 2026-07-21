Was all well with the Argentine team before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain in New York? Argentina arrived in the final on the back of some splendid results, including a late comeback win over England in the semi-finals. However, the 2022 champions produced one of their most shocking performances of the tournament. Argentina failed to register a single shot on target throughout the entire game, with Messi being completely subdued. Now, a pre-final video has emerged, suggesting that not all was well within the Argentina team right before the match.

In a dressing room video that has surfaced on social media, Messi can be seen trying to console his teammates about a mishap of some sort. He also encouraged them, asking them to move on and focus on the game:

"Come on guys, stay calm, everyone. Let's stay calm, calm down. Let's just think about playing, alright? Stay calm. Let's forget everything, let's forget everything. Let's just play, come on, just focus on playing."

While Spain were clearly the better side on the pitch, fans argue that the manner in which the Argentina players performed was difficult to comprehend-especially considering it was a World Cup final. Messi's words, the expressions of certain players, and the performance that followed have given birth to several conspiracy theories, with a section of fans suggesting that something unexpected happened before kick-off.

Something happened inside that Argentina dressing room.



You cannot convince me this was just “final nerves.”



They arrived at the stadium smiling.



Then they emerged completely different.



Enzo looked close to tears.

Licha had sadness written all over his face.

Paredes… pic.twitter.com/fZr7bYbuMq — RestricePlanox (@RPlanox) July 21, 2026

Argentina, Sans Messi, Back Home

Thousands of fans braved the cold and rain on Monday to give a rapturous welcome to the Argentine football squad, who landed back home without captain Lionel Messi. It was not the homecoming Argentines had hoped for-four years after millions celebrated their team's tournament victory in 2022-but fresh scenes of joyful chaos filled the streets as they danced, sang, and set off fireworks to thank the players.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) had stated earlier that some squad members would not be on the flight, and iconic team captain Messi was not seen descending from the aircraft in images broadcast on local television.

Coach Lionel Scaloni and the rest of the team were welcomed with a red carpet outside the aircraft and a military band.

With AFP Inputs

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