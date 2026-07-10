France captain Kylian Mbappe netted his eighth goal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, breaking the deadlock in the second half of their quarter-final clash against Morocco in Boston. The goal not only took tied him with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race but also earned him a place in the World Cup record books. The 27-year-old became the first player in history to score 20 World Cup goals before turning 30. In fact, the only other player to reach the 20-goal mark at the World Cup is Messi, who has 21 goals to his name on football's biggest stage.

Mbappe had earlier missed a penalty in the first half, with his tame effort saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Mbappe had won the spot-kick after drawing a foul from Noussair Mazraoui, but he failed to convert from 12 yards.

The penalty decision proved contentious, with replays appearing to show that Mbappe had gone down before any contact from Mazraoui.

Mbappe was substituted in the 76th minute by France manager Didier Deschamps after the France captain appeared to suffer some discomfort.

Mbappe also provided the assist for France's second goal of the match, scored by reigning Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele.

Their 2-0 win four years ago in Qatar came in the semi-finals, and this time the victory for Les Bleus takes them through to the last four. They will face Spain or Belgium in Dallas next Tuesday.

France are looking to reach a third consecutive World Cup final in their last tournament before long-serving coach Didier Deschamps stands down.

Winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, it has felt like they have eased through to another semi-final and they were too strong for a Moroccan team lacking firepower in the absence of the injured Ismael Saibari.

Mbappe is one of the greatest goal-scorers of his generation, and the World Cup continues to bring the very best out of him.

(With AFP Inputs)

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