Jude Bellingham's double inflicted a rare defeat on Mexico at the Estadio Azteca as 10-man England won a nerve-racking World Cup classic 3-2 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals. Harry Kane also scored from the penalty spot as the Three Lions overcame Jarell Quansah's red card, high altitude and a fervent home support to keep their quest for a first major tournament win in 60 years alive. England have relied on Bellingham and Kane throughout the tournament and that duo have carried them into a last eight showdown with Erling Haaland's Norway.

"When the going gets tough, they never give up, they never lose belief. It was one step more," said England boss Thomas Tuchel.

"We need to take this in. This is Azteca, it's Mexico, a crazy game. We left everything out there, every single one of us. We need to take this in, now it's full steam ahead."

Bellingham struck twice in 98 seconds in the first half to condemn Mexico to just a third defeat in 90 matches at the Azteca.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez reduced the Mexican arrears but they fell short of a place in the quarter-finals.

Victory also helped to erase some of England's nightmarish memories at the Azteca in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup when Diego Maradona scored a double for Argentina, including the infamous "Hand of God" goal.

The match was delayed by an hour after a thunder storm and heavy rain lashed the Mexican capital for hours before the planned 6.00pm (0000 GMT) kick-off time.

Despite the sodden conditions, over 80,000 fans crammed into the stadium to create a deafening noise.

Tuchel was wary of a fast start from Mexico as his side adjusted to the altitude 2,240 metres (7,350 feet) above sea level.

Mexico had flown out of the traps when they won a World Cup knockout game for the first time in 40 years against Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday.

This time England managed to keep Javier Aguirre's side at bay, but did need a crucial intervention from Jordan Pickford to deny Jimenez opening the scoring with a diving header that was headed for the bottom corner.

Tuchel made three changes to the side that needed a heroic performance from Kane to prevent an embarrassing early exit to DR Congo.

Quansah was forced to deputise at right-back with Reece James not fit to start for a third consecutive game, opening up Tuchel to criticism over his decision not to select more specialist cover in that position.

Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka also started out wide and both made telling contributions.

Saka's cross picked out Bellingham to power in a header for the first goal Mexico had conceded in five World Cup games.

The hosts failed to compose themselves as within two minutes the Real Madrid midfielder had doubled England's lead.

Kane's ball across fell perfectly for Bellingham to power in his fourth goal of the tournament.

Yet what should have been a comfortable lead was nearly wiped out by half-time.

Quinones blasted in his fourth goal of the tournament to spark the Mexico rally after England failed to clear a free-kick.

Jimenez drilled wide and saw another header saved by Pickford before Bellingham made a last-ditch intervention to deny Cesar Montes a certain equaliser.

Nico O'Reilly nearly restored England's two-goal cushion at the start of the second half as his deflected shot cannoned off the post.

Quansah was shown a straight red card on 54 minutes after a VAR review for a mistimed lunge on Jesus Gallardo.

But just six minutes later the 10 men had added to their lead when Gordon was wiped out by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel and Kane emphatically dispatched the penalty.

The England captain's sixth goal of the tournament puts him just one behind Haaland, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

The game took another huge momentum swing when this time Kane was penalised for a foul inside his own box and Jimenez slotted home the penalty to set up a frantic final 20 minutes.

England though stood tall, defending at times frantically to resist the Mexican wave during 11 minutes of additional time and reach a third consecutive World Cup quarter-final.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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