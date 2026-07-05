FIFA World Cup 2026 debutants Cape Verde pushed defending champions Argentina to the brink in their Round of 32 clash on Saturday, before a cruel extra-time own goal ended their fairy-tale tournament journey. The African nation, who qualified for the knockouts after three gritty draws in the group stage, hit back twice after Argentina took the lead. However, the heartbreak was sealed in extra time when Cristian Romero's off-target header struck Cape Verde defender Diney on the shoulder, nestling into the back of Vozinha's net.

Following Cape Verde's elimination from the tournament, winger Sidney Lopez Cabral, who scored his side's second goal against Argentina with a brilliant curling strike from outside the box, made a heartwarming revelation.

Lopez Cabral revealed that Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho had messaged him personally to praise his standout performances against Spain and Uruguay during the group stage.

"Mourinho sent me a message after Spain and Uruguay: 'Bravo! Keep going, believe in yourself'," revealed Lopez Cabral, who will play his club football for Trabzonsport in Turkey next season.

The 23-year-old winger spent six months working under the Portuguese manager at Benfica. He represented the Portuguese club eight times after joining during the winter transfer window, scoring once during his six-month stint in Lisbon.

Mourinho will officially begin his second stint as the manager of Real Madrid when the pre-season gets underway for the 2026-27 season on July 13.

Real Madrid are one of the best-represented clubs at the World Cup, with Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni (France), Jude Bellingham (England), Vinicius Junior and Endrick (Brazil), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) and Brahim Diaz (Morocco) all still in contention.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde refused to buckle since Lisandro Martinez's goal and Lopes Cabral equalised in spectacular fashion before the end of the first half of extra time. But their dream finally ran ashore as a Messi corner caused an own goal that saw Argentina through to the last 16.

Argentina will take on Egypt in the next round.

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