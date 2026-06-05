Japan's national team changed practice venues in Monterrey on Thursday ahead of the World Cup after players encountered an uneven pitch marred by patches of dirt at their original training ground. The Japanese delegation said it has switched from the facility for Liga MX club UANL Tigres - site of Wednesday's practice - to El Barrial, the training ground of Rayados de Monterrey. The delegation didn't specify why it moved, but after training at the new facility, everyone was happy.

“Yesterday's pitch wasn't very good, it was hard, there were holes…it wasn't good,” said Japanese midfielder Take Kubo. “We had to change it because the players were afraid to start, to fight for every ball."

The venue mishap has gone viral on Mexican social media, sparking heavy criticism of UANL Tigres.

Japan opens its World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, on June 14 and then faces Tunisia in Monterrey on June 20 before returning to Texas to play Sweden on June 25.

"Today's pitch is much better", added Kubo, who plays for Real Sociedad. "Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen.”

The Samurai Blue's official training camp for the World Cup will be in Nashville, Tennessee, where they will arrive on June 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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