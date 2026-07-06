It was the Erling Haaland show in New Jersey as the star striker scored two goals to guide Norway to a sensational win over Brazil in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match. The Manchester City striker was in brilliant form as he dominated the show against the Brazilian defenders and ended up adding a glorious chapter in Norwegian football history. Following the win, Haaland celebrated with his girlfriend - Isabel Haugseng Johansen - and his family inside the stadium. Johansen shared several pictures of Instagram which included celebratory pictures featuring the footballer along with family and friends.

One of the pictures featured Haaland sitting in a folding chair with his arm crossed while one showed Johansen wearing a gold Viking helmet with horns. “Galskap,” Johansen wrote in the Instagram post, which translates to “madness”.

Haaland described his side's 2-1 victory over five-time champions Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 as "the biggest by far" after scoring both goals to send Norway into the quarter-finals.

Notably, Norway reached the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation's history.

In a video posted by the Norwegian national football team on X, Haaland described the victory as the biggest by far, saying he was overwhelmed by the achievement and struggled to put the historic win into words.

"This is clearly the biggest by far, without a doubt; it's completely insane, I can't even comprehend it myself. Insane, I'm out of words. Not much to say, it's completely insane. You just have to pinch your arm; it's completely insane. It's hard to put words to it," Haaland said.

Norway will now face England in the quarter-final clash in Miami on July 11.

Haaland said Norway approached the match with no pressure, viewing everything beyond that stage as a bonus. He added that the team simply enjoyed the occasion, capitalised on Brazil's pressure, and would cherish the memorable victory and their World Cup journey forever.

"I said before this match, everything from here on is a bonus, shoulders down and enjoy it, just like we did today. You could feel it today; the pressure was on them. We just played. It would be a party either way, win or lose, and we managed to win, so we'll just enjoy and savour the moment. I mean, this is a journey we'll remember forever," Haaland said.

(With agency inputs)

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