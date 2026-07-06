Harry Kane delivered one of the most entertaining post-match interviews as England booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico. Facing the co-hosts in the Round of 16, the Three Lions rode on Jude Bellingham's brace and Kane's well-taken penalty to secure the win. Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez pulled goals back for Mexico, but their efforts were not enough to prevent elimination. England's players erupted in celebration after the final whistle, but the festivities came at a cost for Kane.

Amid the jubilant scenes, the England captain was called over for a post-match interview by the host broadcaster. However, his voice had all but disappeared by then, leaving him sounding noticeably hoarse.

Kane, who had seemingly lost his voice while celebrating with teammates and England supporters, said: "It was a crazy game. We had to fight and we had to find something."

One of the best post-match interviews you will EVER see! Rest up, Harry :) pic.twitter.com/twk8bhP2YK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

"I've just been singing, I can't really talk. The occasion, the team, everything against us, we found a way."

Following the game, England head coach Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his team, who were reduced to ten men in the 54th-minute after a red card for defender Jarell Quansah, but battled relentlessly to defend their lead.

"I am very proud," he said. "We needed everything. It was super difficult. "In the moments we thought we could catch the momentum, we had setbacks. That is proper mentality. This team really mean it. When the going gets tough, they never give up, they never lose belief. It was one step more."

"We need to take this in. This is Azteca, it's Mexico, a crazy game. We left everything out there, every single one of us. We need to take this in, now it's full steam ahead. If a team has heart and a team has belief on pure will. I have no words, an iconic match in an iconic stadium and we overcame so much adversity today," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

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