Former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus has fired shots at Brazil superstar Neymar following the five-time champions' exit from the FIFA World Cup. Matthaus, a World Cup winner with Germany in 1990, admitted that it was deeply satisfying to see Neymar and Brazil get knocked out, calling out their theatrics on the field. Neymar scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot, but Brazil still lost 2-1 to Norway in their Round of 16 clash last week. Following the defeat, Neymar announced his retirement from international football.

"It pleases me that Brazil are out... I simply can't stand this moaning and gesticulating anymore," Matthaus told Sky Germany.

Matthaus also criticised Neymar for arguing with the Norwegian goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland. After Neymar scored from the spot, Nyland was seen wasting time by holding onto the ball and refusing to hand it back to the Brazilian forward.

"Instead of taking the penalty quickly, Neymar argued with the goalkeeper both before and after the shot. You can see from this behaviour that he puts his ego above the success of the team," he added.

Matthaus has been critical of Neymar in the past as well, most notably during the 2018 World Cup. He had called Neymar a 'diver' and 'actor'.

"Neymar does not need it. He is an excellent player, one of the five best players in the world. Why does he need the acting? It does not bring him sympathy. Diego Maradona was not acting, Lionel Messi is not acting. We need players like Neymar but not the acting," Matthaus had said in 2018.

Meanwhile, Matthaus also doubled down on his earlier stance, naming Norway as the dark horses of the tournament.

"Norway was my dark horse even before the World Cup. They dominated Italy twice in qualifying, and now they've knocked Brazil out of the tournament. They have exceptional players like Martin Odegaard, Bundesliga stars like Antonio Nusa, and a goal machine in Erling Haaland... They also had a bit of luck and a superb goalkeeper who secured the victory," said Matthaus.

Norway will take on England in the quarterfinals on Sunday in Miami.

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