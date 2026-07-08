Brazil's veteran football player Rivaldo praised Lionel Messi and Argentina's fighting spirit after the defending champions staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. The 2002 World Cup winner took to Instagram after Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory and applauded both Messi's leadership and the team's determination to overturn a two-goal deficit. "What grit, what a will to win, what a fight, and what dedication from everyone! This is what fans expect to see on the pitch in a World Cup. Talking about @leomessi is stating the obvious. What a player! At 39 years old, playing in his sixth World Cup, he continues to show the same passion for the Argentina jersey: celebrating, fighting, crying and, once again, being decisive," Rivaldo wrote.

The Brazilian great also acknowledged the fierce rivalry between the two South American nations while paying tribute to Argentina's display.

"I am Brazilian, I love my country, and I will always cheer for our national team. Rivalry is part of football, but I also know how to recognise and admire when I see a great match and a team leaving everything on the pitch. Games like this make football greater and are worthy of a World Cup. Congratulations to Argentina for advancing," he added.

Argentina looked set for a shock exit after Yasser Ibrahim's first-half header and Mostafa Ziko's 67th-minute strike gave Egypt a 2-0 advantage. Messi also endured a frustrating opening period, seeing his penalty saved by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, who produced a string of outstanding stops to keep the reigning champions at bay.

The momentum shifted in the 79th minute when Cristian Romero headed home Messi's free-kick to reduce the deficit. Four minutes later, Messi levelled the contest with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area before Enzo Fernandez completed the comeback with a stoppage-time winner to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Messi's equaliser further enhanced his remarkable World Cup legacy. The Argentina captain became the first player in history to score in nine consecutive FIFA World Cup matches and took his tally in the ongoing tournament to eight goals, his best return in a single World Cup edition.

The strike also extended Messi's all-time World Cup record to 21 goals. According to Opta, he became the first player to score in six successive World Cup knockout-stage matches and drew level with Guillermo Stabile's Argentina record of eight goals in a single World Cup, set in 1930.

Despite finishing as the hero, Messi also entered the record books for an unwanted reason. His first-half penalty miss made him the first player to miss two penalties in a single FIFA World Cup edition, excluding shootouts, while his four career World Cup penalty misses are the most by any player.

Argentina's victory booked a quarter-final clash with Switzerland as the defending champions continued their pursuit of back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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