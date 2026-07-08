The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 delivered everything football fans could have hoped for, late winners, stunning upsets, dramatic comebacks and emotional farewells, as the race for the biggest prize in football narrows to the final eight. Morocco kicked off the knockout stage in style, producing a commanding display to eliminate co-hosts Canada. The Atlas Lions have picked up right where they left off in Qatar, while Canada can take pride in reaching the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

France were pushed all the way by a resilient Paraguay side in a fiercely contested encounter. Les Bleus eventually edged through thanks to a Kylian Mbappé penalty after Paraguay's disciplined defensive display threatened to force extra time.

The biggest shock of the round came in New Jersey, where Norway stunned Brazil. Erling Haaland's brace ended the five-time champions' campaign, while Neymar signed off his final World Cup appearance with a late penalty. Norway's fearless performances have firmly established them as one of the tournament's biggest surprises.

Another football icon also bid farewell to the World Cup. Portugal were heartbreakingly knocked out by Spain after Mikel Merino struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner. While Spain's young generation continues to impress, Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious World Cup journey came to an emotional end.

Controversy surrounded Belgium's clash after Folarin Balogun's suspension was overturned following his red card in the previous round, a decision that drew criticism ahead of kickoff. Belgium responded in emphatic fashion on the pitch, cruising to a 4-1 victory to book their place in the quarter-finals and sending the co-hosts out.

Defending champions Argentina produced the comeback of the tournament against Egypt. Trailing 2-0, Lionel Messi inspired a remarkable turnaround as Argentina scored three goals in 13 minutes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Egypt came agonizingly close to a famous upset before crashing out.

The final Round of 16 fixture went the distance, with Switzerland prevailing over Colombia in a tense penalty shootout to complete the quarter-final lineup.

The last eight now promise another round of heavyweight clashes. Morocco will have revenge on their minds when they face France, seeking to avenge their semi-final defeat from the 2022 World Cup. Spain and Belgium renew their rivalry in what promises to be a tactical battle between two of Europe's strongest sides. Norway's dream run faces its toughest test yet against England, with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane set for a mouthwatering battle between two of the game's finest strikers. Meanwhile, Switzerland take on defending champions Argentina, who will hope their dramatic escape in the Round of 16 serves as the catalyst for another deep run.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Schedule:

France vs Morocco

Date & Time: Friday, 10 July 2026 at 1:30 AM IST | Venue: Boston Stadium

Spain vs Belgium

Date & Time: Saturday, 11 July 2026 at 12:30 AM IST | Venue: Los Angeles Stadium

Norway vs England

Date & Time: Saturday, 11 July 2026 at 2:30 AM IST | Venue: Miami Stadium

Argentina vs Switzerland

Date & Time: Sunday, 12 July 2026 at 6:30 AM IST | Venue: Kansas City Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Live Streaming And Telecast

Fans can watch the matches live on Unite8 Sports channels. For live streaming, the entire tournament is available on ZEE5.

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