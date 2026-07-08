The World Cup has reached the business end. Only eight teams are still standing after a month that has delivered upsets, heartbreak and breakout stars. Now, just two wins separate them from a place in the final. The three co-hosts are out. Argentina, the defenders, are not. They survived the biggest scare of their title defence, recovering from two goals down to edge past Egypt and keep their World Cup alive. Norway have written a story of their own. Playing in their first World Cup in 28 years, they have marched into the quarterfinals with Erling Haaland leading the charge.

Next up is one of the ties of the round-Haaland against Harry Kane in Miami, with a place in the semifinals at stake. The Golden Boot race is just as tight. Lionel Messi tops the scoring charts with eight goals, one ahead of Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, whose France side now faces Morocco.

Here's how the quarterfinals shape up

FRANCE vs MOROCCO - FRIDAY, 1:30 AM

NORWAY vs ENGLAND - SATURDAY, 12:30 AM

SPAIN vs BELGIUM - SUNDAY, 2:30 AM

ARGENTINA vs SWITZERLAND - SUNDAY, 6:30 AM

Before the quarterfinals begin, it's worth looking back at the games that got us here. The Round of 16 had everything-upsets, comebacks, big names delivering and one unforgettable farewell.

1. ENGLAND vs MEXICO

England earned this one the hard way. Playing Mexico at the Azteca was difficult enough. Add the altitude, nearly 90,000 home fans and then a red card with half an hour left, and it became a test of nerve. England held on. Those are really the sort of nights teams remember if they end up lifting the trophy or not. Captain Kane lost his voice too!

2. NORWAY vs BRAZIL

Few gave Norway much of a chance. Brazil were the favourites. But there is an air of nonchalance about Norway. They stayed compact, defended smartly and made their moments count. Haaland grabbed the headlines, but everyone played their part. After waiting 28 years to get back to the World Cup, they're now in the last eight.

3. UNITED STATES vs BELGIUM

Belgium came into this game with plenty of outside noise after the Folarin Balogun controversy. Once the whistle blew, none of it mattered. They took control early and never let the United States settle. It was their sharpest performance of the tournament and a timely reminder that they're still very much in this race.

4. ARGENTINA vs EGYPT

For long spells, Argentina looked rattled. Egypt had them exactly where they wanted them. The World Champions were 2-0 down. Then Messi stepped in. He slowed the game when it needed, sped it up when it needed urgency, and pulled Argentina back from the brink. Champions often need one escape. This may very well have been theirs.

5. PORTUGAL vs SPAIN

Spain were the better team and deserved to go through. But the lasting image came after the final whistle. Cristiano Ronaldo stood on a World Cup pitch for the last time. The tears told their own story. Twenty years after making his World Cup debut, it was over.

The quarterfinals to watch

1. Norway vs England

This is the standout tie. England have spent years trying to stop Haaland in the Premier League. Now they have to do it with a World Cup semifinal at stake.

2. France vs Morocco

This is more than a repeat of the 2022 semifinal. Morocco have grown into one of the toughest teams in international football. They stay organised, defend together and make every opposition uncomfortable. France will have to earn every chance they create.

3. Argentina vs Switzerland

Most people were expecting another Argentina-Colombia showdown. Switzerland had other ideas. They're disciplined, difficult to break down and happy to frustrate opponents. Argentina will need patience as much as quality to pull this one off.

4. Spain vs Belgium

Spain have quietly gone about their business while the spotlight has stayed elsewhere. Belgium will tell us exactly how good they are. It also feels like another big night for Lamine Yamal, who keeps finding ways to influence the biggest games.

Our predictions

France

Spain

England

Argentina

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