For the first time in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Kylian Mbappe's France trailed in a match. That it came in the semi-final against Spain made the occasion all the more grim for the 2018 champions. The 2010 champions, Spain, took the lead via Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal in the 22nd minute after he scored from the penalty spot. After Spain successfully thwarted France's initial attack in the box, a counter-attack followed. French left-back Lucas Digne, who has been linked with a move to PSG, looked to clear a high ball but ended up catching Lamine Yamal. (FIFA World CUp Semi-Final LIVE: France vs Spain)

The Spanish winger went down, and the referee pointed to the spot. The France camp looked distraught, and coach Didier Deschamps appeared irritated. Oyarzabal made no mistake and smashed the ball into the right corner. French goalkeeper Mike Maignan guessed it right, but the ball was too high for him.

Oyarzabal penalty goal in France vs Spain FIFA World Cup Semifinal game pic.twitter.com/RX6tfSLxpu — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) July 14, 2026

France have recalled Bradley Barcola and Aurelien Tchouameni to their starting XI for the FIFA World Cup semifinal against Spain, while La Roja have retained the same lineup for the high-voltage clash.

Barcola returns to France's attack in place of Desire Doue, who drops to the bench. He joins Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe in the frontline.

Tchouameni also returns to the starting XI after missing France's previous two matches due to injury. He is set to partner Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has opted to stick with the same team that featured in the previous match.

Fabian Ruiz continues in midfield alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo, while Pedri has again been named among the substitutes.

Alex Baena starts in attack alongside teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal.

The winners of the semifinal will face either Argentina or England in the FIFA World Cup final.

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