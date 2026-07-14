 France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Kylian Mbappe On Verge Of Historic Record, France Face Spain In Battle For Final | Football News
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France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals are here, as France take on Spain in a blockbuster all-European clash in Dallas. Kylian Mbappe's France are aiming to reach their third consecutive World Cup final, and become only the third team ever to do so. Mbappe is two goals away from overtaking Lionel Messi in the all-time World Cup top goalscorers chart, and become the first player to score 10 goals in a single edition in the 21st century. On the other hand, Spain are eyeing their first final since 2010. Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal can become the youngest World Cup knockout goalscorer in the 21st century with a goal today. The winner of the match will face either England or Argentina in the final. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

France vs Spain LIVE | FRA vs ESP, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Dallas Stadium:

Jul 14, 2026 22:41 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France vs Spain, Semi-Final!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final clash between France and Spain. Two European giants, two of the biggest favourites to win the whole thing face off today at Dallas Stadium. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!

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