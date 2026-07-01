France vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal while Bradley Barcola doubled the lead as France are 2-0 against Sweden in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Mbappe followed the goal with a special gesture for France head coach Didier Deschamps. Kylian Mbappe has his sights set on Lionel Messi's sensational record as Messi currently tops the World Cup goal-scoring list with 19 goals while Mbappe has 17. France had a brilliant run in the group stage as they defeated Senegal, Iraq and Norway. On the other hand, Sweden had a mixed run of form with a win over Tunisia, a gritty draw against Japan and a big loss against the Netherlands. (Match Centre)