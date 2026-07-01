France vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal while Bradley Barcola doubled the lead as France are 2-0 against Sweden in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Mbappe followed the goal with a special gesture for France head coach Didier Deschamps. Kylian Mbappe has his sights set on Lionel Messi's sensational record as Messi currently tops the World Cup goal-scoring list with 19 goals while Mbappe has 17. France had a brilliant run in the group stage as they defeated Senegal, Iraq and Norway. On the other hand, Sweden had a mixed run of form with a win over Tunisia, a gritty draw against Japan and a big loss against the Netherlands. (Match Centre)
France vs Sweden LIVE: More opportunities
The chances keep flowing for France. This aggressive style has left Sweden stunned and a long-range effort added to the long list of opportunities for France. Sweden do not have an answer.
France vs Sweden LIVE: Second half begins
The second half is underway and France are once again on the offensive. Sweden will have to find a goal fast in this match because if France double their lead, it can be game over very fast.
France vs Sweden LIVE: Half-time
It is half-time in this exhilarating encounter and France lead 1-0 against Sweden. Kylian Mbappe with the goal but France will be disappointed that they did not score more.
France vs Sweden LIVE: Mbappe scores
Kylian Mbappe scores and France are 1-0 up. He received the ball from a corner, dribbled past two defenders and finished it in style. 17th World Cup goal and after his goal, he ran directly to head coach Didier Deschamps to celebrate. Deschamps recently lost his mother and it was a heartfelt gesture from Kylian Mbappe.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Battle for survival
Another attempt from Olise and once again, it was not far away from the target. This has been a brilliant show from France and it is amazing that Sweden have not conceded yet!
France vs Sweden LIVE: Sensational stuff from France
An acrobatic effort from Olise crashed into the bar and the rebound from Dembele missed the target with a whisker. France are finding their own and this is bad news for Sweden.
France vs Sweden LIVE: Mbappe can't believe it
This is unbelievable! Mbappe found himself in the perfect position with an open goal in front of him. However, he shot hit the post and bounced away. Mbappe was left fuming and what a relief for Sweden.
France vs Sweden LIVE: What a save!
Zetterstrom comes up with a stunning save as Sweden keep it 0-0. Rabiot was played into the area with a brilliant pass from Mbappe and it took a good save from the Swedish keeper to keep the ball out of the net.
France vs Sweden LIVE: Mbappe goal disallowed
A sensational through ball by Olise and Mbappe completed the finish in style! But the flag is up and it is offside! Heartbreak for France as the opening goal is disallowed. Replays showed that the decision was correct but what a moment for Mbappe and France!
France vs Sweden LIVE: Big chance for Barcola
What a run by Barcola! He was free on goal as Swedish defenders struggled to keep up with his pace but his shot was well off target!
France vs Sweden LIVE: France's first shot on goal
It took France 15 minutes to come up with their first shot on goal. Digne with a long-range effort but it was too weak to bother the Sweden goalkeeper.
France vs Sweden LIVE: Fearless Sweden
A good run by Stroud but the final pass was a bit wayward. Sweden are not looking afraid in these early exchanges and they have kept their calm against the French storm.
France vs Sweden LIVE: Already a handful for Sweden
Just 7 minutes into the game but Sweden are already finding it difficult to keep the France attackers in control. Multiple fouls on Olise and Mbappe already!
France vs Sweden LIVE: We are underway
The first half is underway and Sweden are on the attack from the get go. A shot on target from Alexander Isak but it was too weak to bother the French goalkeeper. However, a positive start against France.
France vs Sweden LIVE: Time for the national anthems
We are minutes away from the start of the match and the two teams are slowly making their way out to the middle. It is time for the national anthems and the sound coming from the crowd clearly tells you how important this match is for both sides.
France vs Sweden LIVE: Past encounters
While France and Sweden have never faced each other in a World Cup game, the two nations have shared several memorable encounters elsewhere. They played out a 1-1 draw at UEFA Euro 1992, while Sweden beat France 2-0 at Euro 2012 thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's spectacular volley. They also traded 2-1 home victories during qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
France vs Sweden LIVE: History lesson
In 1958, a FIFA World Cup final between France, led by Raymond Kopa and Just Fontaine, and Sweden, spearheaded by Nils Liedholm, appeared a possibility. However, a 17-year-old Pele changed the script by inspiring Brazil to a 5-2 victory over France in the semi-finals.
France vs Sweden LIVE: The Deadly Duo
France may boast of one of the best attacks in the this competition, Sweden have a striker duo who can do a lot of damage on their day. Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak have established themselves as forces to be reckoned with and France will not be taking them lightly in this crucial clash.
France vs Sweden LIVE: Dangerous attackers
The four French attackers are good enough to find a place in almost all teams in this World Cup. Mbappe, Dembele, Olise and Barcola give them a huge edge in this match and considering the fact that Olise has provided multiple assists till now, he will surely play a huge role in setting up the plays for his teammates.
France vs Sweden LIVE: Mbappe chases Messi's record
Lionel Messi is currently the top-scorer in World Cups with 19 goals. However, Kylian Mbappe is not far behind with 16. He has the perfect chance to catch up with the Argentine legend if he can perform well against Sweden.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Sweden starting XI
Zetterstrom; Lagerbielke, Stroud, Lindelof; Svensson, Bergvall, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Elanga, Gyokeres, Isak
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France starting XI
Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe
France and Sweden: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between France and Sweden. A true battle of strikers with all eyes on Kylian Mbappe who is chasing Lionel Messi's brilliant record!