FIFA World Cup Day 13 Results And Highlights: Star forward Vinicius Jr. dazzled with two goals as Brazil smashed Scotland 3-0 in their final match of Group C in Miami. The Real Madrid winger netted twice in the first half at the Miami Stadium to help Brazil top their group and qualify for the knockout stage in style. Elsewhere, Bosnia and Herzegovina boosted their chances of qualifying for the next round as one of the best third-placed teams, beating Qatar 3-1 in Seattle. Morocco and Switzerland made it back-to-back wins in the FIFA World Cup 2026, beating Haiti and Canada, respectively, securing their passage to the next round.

Scotland vs Brazil (0-3) - Group C - Miami

Neymar Jr. took the field for Brazil for the first time since 2023, as the 34-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages of Brazil's 3-0 win over Scotland.

Vinicius starred with a first-half brace, opening the scoring in the seventh minute and heading in his second just before half-time, before Matheus Cunha added a third goal after the break.

Morocco vs Haiti (4-2) - Group C - Atlanta

Striker Ismael Saibari made history in Atlanta after scoring in Morocco's 4-2 win over Haiti. Saibari became the first African player to score in each of his first three World Cup appearances.

The Atlas Lions twice came from behind against a team playing on soccer's biggest stage for the first time in 52 years, ultimately securing the win thanks to late goals from Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine.

Switzerland vs Canada (2-1) - Group B - Vancouver

Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi scored to give Switzerland a 2-1 victory over co-hosts Canada in Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the BC Place Vancouver, as both teams advanced to the knockout stage.

Assisted by Manzambi, Vargas broke the deadlock early in the second half, as his strike sailed past the Canada goalkeeper, hit the post, and crossed the line. In the 57th minute, Breel Embolo crossed for Manzambi, whose finish made it 2-0.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar (3-1) - Seattle

Bosnia and Herzegovina bagged their first FIFA World Cup match win in 12 years after beating Qatar 3-1 here at Seattle Stadium. They will have to wait to find out whether it is enough to make the knockout stages.

Sergej Barbarez's team finished third in Group B behind section winners Switzerland and Canada, with confirmation of their advancement to come at the end of matchday three.

(With Agency Inputs)

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