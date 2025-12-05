FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Streaming: FIFA will announce the final draw for the 2026 World Cup on Friday. In a historic move, a total of 48 teams will participate in the draw - 16 more than the last edition. A day after announcing the draw, FIFA will also release a detailed schedule for the tournament, which is set to be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico next year. The marquee event will begin on June 11, with the final scheduled for July 19. (FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw LIVE Updates)

Have a look at FIFA World Cup 2026 pots -

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, four European playoff winners, two intercontinental playoff winners.

A total of 12 groups of four teams each will be formed during the draw. The top two sides from each group, as well as the eight best third-placed teams, will enter the knockout round.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will start at 10:30 pm IST (12:00 pm Eastern Time Zone).

Where to follow the free live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw in Europe?

The free live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will be available on FIFA.com and FIFA World Cup social media channels.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the official broadcaster)