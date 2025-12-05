FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw LIVE Updates: For the first time ever, 48 teams will feature in the final draw of a FIFA World Cup. The draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, tonight. The finalized composition of 12 groups of four teams each for the mega event will be announced after 10:30 pm IST. The tournament is set to be hosted next year by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Forty two teams have already qualified for the event, while the remaining six spots will be decided through European and intercontinental playoffs.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live: Visuals of the venue -
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live: Italy yet to qualify
The highest-ranked team that hasn't already qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 is four-time champion Italy, ranked No. 12 by FIFA. The Italians still have a chance to qualify via UEFA Playoff A, so teams will likely be hoping to avoid being in the same group with that pot 4 placeholder.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live: A look at the rules -
The top four teams in the FIFA ranking — Spain, Argentina, France and England — will be drawn in such a way that, should they win their groups, they would not face each other before the semifinals.
Other constraints during the draw include:
— Each group must have at least one European team, but no more than two.
— Aside from UEFA (Europe), no two teams from the same confederation can be in the same group. The other confederations are the AFC (Asia) and CAF (Africa), CONCACAF (North and Central America and the Caribbean), CONMEBOL (South America) and the OFC (Oceania).
Balls corresponding with the competing countries will be separated into four pots of 12, and each group will include one team drawn from each pot.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live: 42 teams already qualified
42 of the 48 slots have already been filled. Six of the balls in pot 4 do not correspond with any specific country. That's because six spots at the World Cup won't be determined until March. Four European teams will qualify via the UEFA playoffs, and the additional two FIFA playoffs will include teams from all over the world.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live: Have a look at all four pots -
Pot 1 - Spain (1), Argentina (2), France (3), England (4), Brazil (5), Portugal (6), Netherlands (7), Belgium (8), Germany (9), United States (14), Mexico (15), Canada (27).
Pot 2 - Croatia (10), Morocco (11), Colombia (13), Uruguay (16), Switzerland (17), Japan (18), Senegal (19), Iran (20), South Korea (22), Ecuador (23), Austria (24), Australia (26).
Pot 3 - Norway (29), Panama (30), Egypt (34), Algeria (35), Scotland (36), Paraguay (39), Tunisia (40), Ivory Coast (42), Uzbekistan (60), Qatar (51), Saudi Arabia (60), South Africa (61).
Pot 4 - Jordan (66), Cape Verde (68), Ghana (72), Curaçao (82), Haiti (84), New Zealand (86), UEFA Playoff A, UEFA Playoff B, UEFA Playoff C, UEFA Playoff D, FIFA Playoff 1, FIFA Playoff 2.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live -
There are few recent parallels to the fervor that's about to descend on the Kennedy Center. When the U.S. last hosted the World Cup in 1994, the draw was held in Las Vegas and Bill Clinton, the president at the time, didn't attend.
This week's lineup is a reminder that for Donald Trump - a two-term president, bestselling author and onetime reality television star - his favorite role is that of a showman. And Trump's transformation of the Kennedy Center from one of Washington's relatively apolitical spaces into something of an extension of his White House affords him a natural stage.
The US president was instrumental in working with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to move the draw to the Kennedy Center after it was widely expected to take place in Las Vegas.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live -
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live: When will the event start?
The draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place on 10:30 pm IST (12 pm ET), at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. A record 64 nations will participate to determine which 48 teams will take the tournament field this summer. US President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the event, as are President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
