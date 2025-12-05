The top four teams in the FIFA ranking — Spain, Argentina, France and England — will be drawn in such a way that, should they win their groups, they would not face each other before the semifinals.

Other constraints during the draw include:

— Each group must have at least one European team, but no more than two.

— Aside from UEFA (Europe), no two teams from the same confederation can be in the same group. The other confederations are the AFC (Asia) and CAF (Africa), CONCACAF (North and Central America and the Caribbean), CONMEBOL (South America) and the OFC (Oceania).

Balls corresponding with the competing countries will be separated into four pots of 12, and each group will include one team drawn from each pot.