FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw Free Live Streaming In USA: The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw will take place on Friday. Defending champions Argentina, along with Spain, France, and England, are the four top-seeded teams, being placed in Pool 1. These four sides cannot meet each other until the semi-finals at least. Five-time world champions Brazil, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, and four-time champions Germany are in Pot One for the final draw. The mega event next year will be hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada. (FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw LIVE Updates)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest in the tournament's history, with a total of 48 teams featuring for the first time ever. The number of participating countries will be 16 more than the previous edition that took place in Qatar. The 2026 event will kick off on June 11, with the final set to be played on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

42 out of the 48 teams have already made the cut for the marquee event, while the remaining six spots will be decided through European and intercontinental playoffs. During the draw, 12 groups of four teams each will be formed.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will start at 10:30 pm IST (12:00 pm Eastern Time Zone).

Which TV channels in USA will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will be telecast live in FOX, Universo and Telemundo TV Channels in USA.

Where to follow the free live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw in USA?

The free live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will be available on FIFA.com and FIFA World Cup social media channels. Fubo and Peacock will also stream the event.

