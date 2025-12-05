FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Streaming: The draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Friday. In a historic move, a total of 48 teams will feature in the world event next year, which is set to be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Out of the 48 teams, 42 have already qualified for the marquee event, and the remaining six spots will be decided through European and intercontinental playoffs. Friday's draw will divided the teams into 12 groups - A to L - of four each. (FIFA World Cup Draw Live Updates)

After playing single round-robin matches, the top two teams from each group will make it to the knockout round. The eight best third-placed teams across groups will also join them, making it a 32-team contest then.

Once the groups are finalized, FIFA will publish a full schedule, combined with venues and kick-off times, at another event in Washington a day after the draw.

The tournament will kick off on June 11, with the final set to be played on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Here are the live streaming and live telecast details of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw -

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will start at 10:30 pm IST (12:00 pm Eastern Time Zone).

Which TV channels in India will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will not be telecast live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw?

The live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will be available on FIFA.com and FIFA's YouTube channel.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the official broadcaster)