FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Free Live Streaming: All the world-class football teams and their fans will have their focus at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC on Friday as FIFA will announce the draw for the World Cup 2026 that is set to be hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico. It will be a historic tournament next year as for the first time in the tournament's history 48 teams will be participating. A total of 12 groups of four teams each will be formed. A day after announcing the draw, the global football governing body will announce the detailed schedule for the tournament. (FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw LIVE Updates)

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand, a six-time Premier League and one-time UEFA Champions League winner with English giants Manchester United, will lead the proceedings during the draw, supported by presenter Sam Johnson.

Several other major sports personalities will also be a part of the event on Friday. The list includes the National Football League (NFL) great Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, ice-hockey great Wayne Gretzky, Major League Baseball (MLB) star Aaron Judge and National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, a four-time NBA champion with LA Lakers and Miami Heat and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, who represented New York Giants for his entire career.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will start at 10:30 pm IST (12:00 pm Eastern Time Zone).

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will not be telecast live in India.

Where to follow the free live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw?

The free live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will be available on FIFA.com and FIFA World Cup social media channels in India.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the official broadcaster)