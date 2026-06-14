Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be an exciting affair. Four-time champions Germany will be up against Curacao, who are playing in their first World Cup. In the second encounter of the day, three-time finalists Netherlands will take on Japan. This match is expected to be a closely contested one, with both teams likely to put up a tough fight. Ivory Coast will square off against Ecuador in the third match, while Sweden will face Tunisia in the fourth and final game of Day 4.

Here's a look at the Day 4 schedule of FIFA World Cup 2026:

Germany vs Curacao - Group E - 10:30 PM IST, Sunday (1 PM Local Time, Sunday)

Four-time champions Germany will be up against debutants Curacao, who made history by becoming one of four first-time World Cup qualifiers. Germany has plenty of motivation heading into this year's World Cup after failing to get out of the group stage in Russia and Qatar following its 2014 title.

Curacao is the World Cup's smallest country in terms of size - about the size of New Orleans - and population, with roughly 156,000 residents. It got into the 48-team bracket by going 4-0 in the opening round of qualifying and 3-0-3 in the next round.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 14, 10:30 PM IST (Sunday, 1 PM Local Time)

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston.

Referee: Jalal Jiyed

Netherlands vs Japan - Group F - 1:30 AM IST, Monday (4 PM Local Time, Sunday)

The three-time finalists the Netherlands and Asia's highest-ranked nation Japan kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in a Group F match. The Netherlands have contested three FIFA World Cup finals from 11 previous successful qualifications (1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022) and reached the knockout phase of every tournament they have participated in from 1974 onwards.

On the other hand, Japan are featuring in their eighth consecutive World Cup (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), a run that stretches back to their first-ever qualification, which was for the 1998 tournament in France.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday, June 15, 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, 4 PM Local Time)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, USA

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador - Group E - 4:30 AM IST, Monday (7 PM Local Time, Sunday)

Ecuador are set to appear at their fifth FIFA World Cup and their second in a row, having featured at Qatar 2022 (2002, 2006, 2014, 2022 and 2026). They were exceptional in South American qualifying, finishing second behind Argentina in the standings. Ecuador first graced the global showpiece in 2002. They have progressed beyond the group stage only once. At Germany 2006, they reached the Round of 16, where they kept England on the ropes for the full 90 minutes.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, are returning to World Cup action following a 12-year absence, and Les Elephants are set for a fourth campaign (2006, 2010, 2014, 2026) at the global showpiece after banking a direct ticket to the global spectacle by edging out Gabon in their qualification group. The Africans last graced the World Cup stage in 2014, when they headed home from South America feeling deeply frustrated.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday, June 15, 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, 7 PM Local Time)

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA

Referee: Francois Letexier

Sweden vs Tunisia - Group F - 7:30 AM, Monday (10 PM Local Time, Sunday)

Tunisia are making their seventh World Cup appearance overall and third in a row (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, 2026). They have now qualified for five out of the seven World Cups in the 21st century. But they have never made it past the group stage. At Qatar 2022, Tunisia played in a tough group that included reigning champions France, along with Denmark and Australia.

On the other hand, Sweden will be competing in their 13th FIFA World Cup (1934, 1938, 1950, 1958, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2026). They will be looking to match their achievements during the last tournament on American soil, an incredible third-place finish at USA 1994.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday, June 15, 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, 10 PM Local Time)

Venue: Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey.

Referee: Yael Falcon Perez

(With IANS inputs)

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