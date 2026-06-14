FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Highlights: Vinicius Jr rescued a point for Brazil in their crucial Group C clash against Morocco, cancelling out Ismael Saibari's first-half strike at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Meanwhile, Scotland made a dream return to the World Cup, edging out Haiti thanks to a John McGinn goal in Boston. In Group B, Switzerland also had to settle for a point against Qatar, who equalised deep into stoppage time following a Miro Muheim own goal at the San Francisco Bay Stadium. However, the biggest shock of the night came from Vancouver, where Australia beat a star-studded Turkiye 2-0.

Qatar survive Swiss onslaught

Qatar earned their first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup on foreign soil after securing a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in a gripping group-stage encounter.

GOAL!!! EMBOLO GIVES SWITZERLAND THE LEAD FROM THE SPOT!!!!pic.twitter.com/nh0hkW5bA9 — Football Xtra (@FootballXtra0) June 13, 2026

Despite registering a record 26 shots on goal, the Group B favourites were unable to break down Qatari spirits, conceding a late equalizer through an own goal to drop two crucial points.

Brazil-Morocco share spoils in Big Apple showdown

Vinicius Jr cancelled out an Ismael Saibari strike in the first half as Brazil drew 1-1 against Morocco at the New York New Jersey stadium. Despite dominating the possession, the five-time champions were unable to break through the African champions.

Brazil are chasing a record sixth World Cup title, 24 years after last lifting the trophy, but this performance suggests there is a lot of work to be done by Carlo Ancelotti's side.

What a goal by Vinicius pic.twitter.com/bUdRPibP5P — Bayobets (@bayobets) June 13, 2026

Saibari scores vs Brazil! pic.twitter.com/VJaxhvtd7F — Inside1913 | PSV Eindhoven (@Inside1913) June 14, 2026

Scotland win a World Cup game after 36 years

Back on the biggest stage after a 28-year absence, Scotland made a dream start to their campaign with a 1-0 victory over minnows Haiti in Boston.

John McGinn's deflected strike in the 28th minute was enough on the night for Scotland. The result registered their first win at a World Cup since defeating Sweden 2-1 at Italia '90, as well as their first victory at any major tournament in 30 years-dating back to Euro 96.

Socceroos pull off big upset in Vancouver

Goals from Nestroy Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe earned Australia a stunning 2-0 win over Group D favorites Turkiye at BC Place in Vancouver.

NESTORY IRANKUNDA 27'



Australia 1 - 0 Turkiye pic.twitter.com/QgqpmHM4Ee — (fan) Leon (@Purifiedjustin) June 14, 2026

Maalesef 2-0



Avustralya 2-0 Turkiye



75' Metcalfe pic.twitter.com/eqsd4Vnzhh — Anlik Goller (@anlikgoll13) June 14, 2026

Despite firing 28 shots compared to Australia's eight, the star-studded Turkiye outfit was unable to find the back of the net, with the Socceroos bagging a goal in each half.

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