After the blockbuster opening with two brilliant Group A matches, the action of FIFA World Cup 2026 moves to Group B and D on its second day. On Day 1, Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the opening match. However, Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio became the biggest trending topic on social media after the tournament opener, having shown a whopping three straight red cards during the game. In Match no.2, South Korea got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start by beating the Czech Republic 2-1 after finally converting some of the many chances they created.

On Day 2, from Group B, co-hosts Canada will be up against Bosnia and Herzegovina. On the other hand, USA will be opening their Group D campaign against Paraguay.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - Group B - 12:30 AM IST, Saturday (3 PM Local Time, Friday)

Far from its European homeland, Bosnia and Herzegovina has zealous fans in the American Midwest as it prepares for its second World Cup. An estimated 60,000-70,000 Bosnians live in St. Louis, with many arriving in the early 1990s during the Bosnian War and the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Bosnia plays World Cup group matches in Toronto (vs. Canada), Los Angeles (vs. Switzerland) and Seattle (vs. Qatar).

"We should be able to create an atmosphere like a home match," said Elvir Kafedzic, a Bosnia-born St. Louisan and an assistant coach for the city's MLS team, St. Louis City SC.

He was only 9 1/2 when he fled Bosnia in 1992 with his mother and brothers to escape the war.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, June 13, 12:30 AM IST, Saturday (3 PM Local Time, Friday)

Venue: BMO Field (Toronto)

Referee: Facundo Tello

USA vs Paraguay - Group D - 6:30 AM IST, Saturday (3 PM Local Time, Friday)

The US are expected to line up with Monaco striker Folarin Balogun between Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah. The likely midfield trio is Juventus star Weston McKennie, Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Malik Tillman and Bournemouth anchor Tyler Adams.

Pulisic had been suffering a five-month goal drought, but was on superb form in a 3-2 friendly win over Senegal last month, with a goal and an assist.

Paraguay's best players include former Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron, and diminutive young ball-running midfielder Julio Enciso, who joined French club Strasbourg from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, June 13, 6:30 AM IST, Saturday (6 PM Local Time, Friday)

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Referee: Danny Makkelie

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the ZEE5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

(With AFP Inputs)

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