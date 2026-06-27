FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 Results And Highlights: Day 15 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 was filled with brilliant matches as Spain and France registered crucial wins while Cape Verde continued their sensational run by qualifying for the Round of 32. Ousmane Dembele scored a brilliant hat-trick as France thrashed Norway 4-1 to top Group I. Norway rested a majority of their first team players, including Erling Haaland, and were completely taken apart by an in-form France side. In the other Group I match, Senegal registered a massive 5-0 win over Iraq to massively boost their Round of 32 chances. Coming to Group H, Cape Verde drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia to qualify while Uruguay were eliminated following a narrow 0-1 loss against Spain.

Dembele Magic Wins It For France

Ousmane Dembele scored a first-half hat-trick as France powered past Norway 4-1 to clinch top spot in World Cup Group I on Friday as Senegal kept their hopes of a last-32 spot alive with a thumping victory over Iraq.

Dembele 1st goal in Norway vs France FIFA World Cup game pic.twitter.com/2D4FuuA7gG — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) June 26, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain's reigning Ballon D'Or winner Dembele scored in the 7th, 20th and 32nd minutes as France maintained their 100 percent start to the tournament with another dazzling attacking display.

Senegal Register Comfortable Victory

Senegal became the first African side to score five goals in a World Cup match, a stunning double by Pape Gueye inspiring them to a 5-0 win over 10-man Iraq in their final Group I match on Friday.

Habib Diarra had given Senegal the lead with a deflected strike, and Iraq's chances of progressing suffered a huge blow when defender Rebin Sulaka was dismissed in the 13th minute after a VAR review of a challenge on Sadio Mane.

An early and important goal for Senegal. They need more goals to qualify pic.twitter.com/zG7ao29krI https://t.co/Pf9aUYcTmz — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@_sneakernyame) June 26, 2026

The numerical superiority should have been overwhelming, but Senegal's difficulty in breaking down the Iraq defence was apparent and it took until the second half to complete the victory.

Ismaila Sarr's fourth career World Cup goal-which also made him Senegal's all-time leading scorer in the competition-extended the lead, before substitute Pape Gueye, having only entered the fray minutes earlier, provided two breathtaking moments of magic.

Cape Verde Script History

World Cup debutants Cape Verde will face reigning champions Argentina in the knockout rounds after drawing 0-0 with Saudi Arabia on Friday to extend their fairytale journey.

The stalemate in Houston and Spain's 1-0 win over Uruguay meant the team ranked 67 coming into the tournament finished runners-up behind Spain in Group H. Unbeaten in their three group matches, the archipelago nation of just over 500,000 will play Lionel Messi's Argentina in Miami on July 3 in another chapter to their remarkable story.

WATCH: Cape Verde player & staff's reaction to knowing they secured qualification into the round of 32



What they've done so far is nothing short of a miraclepic.twitter.com/4au6ogFmpB — Stop That Messi (@stopthatmessiii) June 27, 2026

Spain, held 0-0 by Cape Verde in the first round of games, finished with seven points, with the debutants on three and Uruguay and Saudi Arabia both on the way home on two.

Spain's Narrow Win Over Uruguay

Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 after another goalkeeping mistake by Fernando Muslera to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup and eliminate the South American powerhouse on Friday. Uruguay, a two-time champion, will go home without any victories in its three Group H games.

Spain, the European champion, won the group with seven points and will face the second-place team from Group J — either Austria or Algeria — on Thursday in Inglewood, California.

El primero de España 🇪🇦 #mundialdefútbol2026 Baena!..

URU 0-1 ESP ...a por el segundo! #mundialdefútbol ... pic.twitter.com/XH3vfL7WDV — Alberto de Dia (@patomareao8877) June 27, 2026

Alex Baena scored in the 42nd minute after Muslera couldn't fully swat away his shot from inside the area. It was the third blunder of the tournament by the 40-year-old Muslera, who asked coach Marcelo Bielsa to substitute him at halftime.

(With agency inputs)

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