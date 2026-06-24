FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14, Today's Schedule: It's D-Day in Groups A, B, and C with as many as six crucial games lined up on Day 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The action will get underway in Group B with Switzerland vs. Canada kicking off simultaneously with Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar, with all four teams in contention for a place in the knockout phase. In Group C, Scotland and Brazil kick off at the same time as Morocco vs. Haiti-the latter of whom have been eliminated from the qualification race. The final double-header of the night will see hosts Mexico taking on Czechia and South Africa facing South Korea in Group A.

Switzerland vs. Canada - Group B - Vancouver

Co-host Canada enters its final group-stage match against Switzerland on Wednesday with a chance to reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

With a win or draw against the Swiss, Canada would win the group and play a round-of-32 game at BC Place. Switzerland, which entered as the favorite in the group, has all but clinched a spot in the next round.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar - Group B - Seattle

Despite registering just one point after two matches, both Bosnia and Qatar have a chance of qualifying for the next round.

While a win for either side would take them to four points, their fate will be decided by the top-of-the-table clash involving Canada and Switzerland.

Scotland vs. Brazil - Group C - Miami

Scotland is hoping to qualify for the knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time following eight previous group-stage exits. The Scots got off to a good start to their first World Cup in 28 years, beating Haiti 1-0 in their opener for their first win on soccer's biggest stage since 1990.

Following a 1-0 loss to Morocco, Scotland is third in Group C with three points, needing a draw or potentially a narrow loss against Brazil to make it out of the group stage.

While Brazil are all but through to the next round, they need a win in order to seal the top spot.

Morocco vs. Haiti - Group C - Atlanta

2022 semi-finalists Morocco eye a win over the already-eliminated Haiti in their pursuit of grabbing the top spot.

For Morocco, the best scenario is to win their game and hope Scotland and Brazil draw theirs.

Haiti, meanwhile, will look to bow out with a win.

Czechia vs. Mexico - Group A - Mexico City

With Mexico already through to the knockout phase, Czechia have a decent chance to join, but only if they beat them.

Currently on one point from two matches, Czechia can still qualify as one of the best third-place teams.

South Africa vs. South Korea - Group A - Monterrey

South Africa must beat South Korea and hope Mexico does them a favor against Czechia.

A win or draw for South Korea would be enough to advance to the knockout stage, while South Africa must win to be sure of avoiding elimination.

(With AP Inputs)

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