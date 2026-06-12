The FIFA World Cup 2026 could not have hoped for a more dramatic start. Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the opening match, but it was not the co-hosts' goalscorers who hogged the limelight. Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio became the biggest trending topic on social media after the tournament opener, having shown a whopping three straight red cards during the game. The second game turned out to be a thriller, with three goals scored in the second half as South Korea came from behind to secure a 2-1 win.

Mexico 2-0 South Africa Highlights:

Mexico, the co-hosts of the tournament, scored two goals to secure a convincing win, but the game made headlines for an undisciplined performance from the players, which saw the referee issue three red cards. Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the World Cup in the ninth minute, booting a cross through the legs of South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. El Tri made it 2-0 midway through the second half when veteran Raul Jimenez delivered a header that found the back of the net.

South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, along with Mexico's Cesar Montes, were sent off from the World Cup opener after receiving straight red cards.

South Korea 2-1 Czechia Highlights:

South Korea rallied for a 2-1 win over Czechia in Guadalajara, Mexico, with all three goals scored in an entertaining second half. Hwang In-beom emerged as the player of the match for the Koreans, scoring a goal and setting up another to earn his side a hard-fought victory.

Czechia captain Ladislav Krejci opened the scoring for his team in the 59th minute, before South Korea's equaliser came as the clock hit the 67-minute mark. Hwang, who plays for Dutch club Feyenoord, then delivered a cross from the right flank for Oh Hyeon-gyu's decisive strike in the 80th minute, sealing the win in a match played in front of hundreds of empty seats at the Guadalajara Stadium.

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