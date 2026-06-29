Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha expressed gratitude and, in an emotional reflection ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against defending champions Argentina, shared a heartfelt message on social media (Instagram) after receiving widespread global attention. Taking to Instagram, the veteran goalkeeper said he was overwhelmed by the response from fans across the world following Cape Verde's campaign. "I'm still trying to wrap my head around everything that has happened. Seeing millions of people from all corners of the globe reach out like this took me completely by surprise," Vozinha wrote.

He added that it would take time for him to fully process the scale of the support and the moment he is experiencing.

"I know it will take some time for me to process all of this and fully grasp the magnitude of what I'm experiencing," he said.

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The Cape Verde shot-stopper also thanked a media platform for amplifying his journey and connecting him with global audiences.

"I want to thank @cazetv from the bottom of my heart for sparking this wave of affection and for making it all possible. I have no words to express my gratitude," he added.

Vozinha described the experience as deeply humbling as Cape Verde prepare for a landmark knockout-stage encounter against Argentina on July 4.

"From Cape Verde to the world--with true humility and a heart full of gratitude," the post read.

Three resilient draws and three points proved to be enough for Cape Verde, who finished second in their group next to Spain (seven points) as they became the smallest nation to qualify for FIFA World Cup knockouts.

Vozinha has entered an elite list in FIFA World Cup history after becoming only the third goalkeeper to register multiple clean sheets at the tournament after turning 40.

Vozinha, who has kept two clean sheets in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, now joins England's Peter Shilton and Italy legend Dino Zoff in this rare statistical feat.

According to OptaJose's X handle, Peter Shilton leads the chart with three such clean sheets, while Zoff and Vozinha are tied with two each.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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