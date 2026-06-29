Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said their star forward Neymar has made significant progress in his recovery and is now capable of playing for longer periods as the five-time world champions prepare for their FIFA Club World Cup Round of 32 clash against Japan. Speaking to reporters on Sunday (local time), Ancelotti said Neymar's fitness has improved considerably over the past week. The 34-year-old Neymar, who missed the first two games of the FIFA World Cup, came off the bench in the closing stages in Brazil's comfortable victory against Scotland by 3-0.

"In the last week, his progress has been significant," Ancelotti told reporters on Sunday, as quoted by Reuters. Unfortunately, he could not play longer than 15 minutes before, but he is now doing well enough to play more."

Looking ahead to the knockout encounter, the Brazil coach acknowledged Japan's quality and said his side would approach the match with maximum focus.

"It was a good experience to know that Japan are one of the best teams in the world," he said. "We have full respect for them and will prepare for the game like it is a final, because to us it is a final."

Ancelotti stressed the importance of being mentally prepared for the challenges of knockout football, including the possibility of extra time and penalties.

"We need a strong mind and strong hearts. We have to be ready for anything that could take place in a knockout match, such as extra time or penalties. The team is ready, motivated and confident. But every match in this competition is very difficult," the Brazil head coach added.

Brazil's first-place finish in Group C extended their remarkable record of topping their World Cup group for a 12th consecutive tournament. The five-time champions have finished first in their group at every World Cup since 1982, maintaining an extraordinary 44-year streak of group-stage dominance.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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