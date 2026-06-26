The FIFA World Cup 2026 has seen some terrific performances. The group stage of the World Cup is not yet over, and the 2026 World Cup is already the highest-scoring edition in the tournament's history. The feat was achieved during the United States' Group D match against Turkey on Thursday, with Auston Trusty's early opener producing the record-breaking 173rd goal and eclipsing the previous mark of 172 set at Qatar 2022. Lionel Messi became the FIFA World Cup's highest scorer in this edition, while the 2026 edition is the fastest in 68 years to reach the 100-goal mark.

Off the field too, some big steps are being taken. According to a social media post by ESPN UK, the alcohol brand's logo has been removed from the World Cup Player of the Match trophy for Muslim footballers out of respect for their faith.

Photos of several Man of the Match winners did show the trend. A photo of Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Brazil's Vinicius Junior shows the difference.

!



On peut critiquer la FIFA sur énormément de choses, mais là il faut aussi savoir le reconnaître : sur ce coup, ils ont fait très fort



Habituellement, lorsqu'un joueur reçoit le trophée d'homme du match, il pose… pic.twitter.com/dEOEk9UIhF — NextGen Morocco (@NextGen_Morocco) June 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Egypt will clash with Iran in their last Group stage match, with qualification for the Round of 32 on the line. Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has described Egypt as a strong side ahead of their crucial Group G clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, saying that all 26 players in the squad are of the same calibre as star forward Mohamed Salah.

Ahead of Friday's (local time) decisive encounter, Beiranvand stressed the quality within the Egyptian squad and the significance of the match in Iran's campaign.

"Egypt has great players. All 26 players that this team brought to the World Cup are like a Mohamed Salah," Beiranvand said, according to Iran Media SNN.

The Iranian goalkeeper also highlighted the importance of the fixture for his team and its supporters, saying the focus remains on delivering a positive result for the nation.

"We only think about the people of Iran and their happiness," he added.

The Iranians have shown resilience in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2026, remaining unbeaten after drawing 2-2 with New Zealand and playing out a goalless stalemate against Belgium.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss