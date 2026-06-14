Egypt will not display the seven stars representing their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles on their jerseys during the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), reported ESPN. The Pharaohs traditionally wear seven stars above their national-team crest to commemorate their record seven continental championships. However, FIFA regulations for the World Cup permit national teams to display stars only for victories in the tournament itself. FIFA had sent a reminder to the Egyptian team, the report said. EFA Media Officer Mohamed Morad Thabet said the matter had been addressed months before the tournament began.

"It was a routine procedure: four months ago, FIFA notified the Football Association regarding the issue of not displaying the Africa Cup of Nations stars on the national team's jersey during World Cup matches," said Morad, as per ESPN.

"[This was a] notification; it was merely a routine step. The national team had already anticipated this and made the necessary preparations well in advance," he added.

While national associations generally have discretion over the use of stars on their kits, FIFA enforces stricter guidelines during the World Cup. Under those rules, stars may only be used to signify World Cup triumphs.

Uruguay remain the only exception, being allowed to wear four stars -- two for their World Cup victories in 1930 and 1950 and two for Olympic gold medals won in 1924 and 1928, when the football tournament was organised by FIFA.

Egypt have also altered the colour of the numbers on their jerseys following another FIFA request.

"FIFA requested a change in the jerseys' numbers from gold to white," Morad continued.

"Puma, the company responsible for the jerseys' colour scheme, made the switch to white to ensure the numbers were more clearly visible," he said.

Egypt are making their first World Cup appearance since 2018, when they exited in the group stage after losing all three matches in Russia. Their previous appearances came in 1934 and 1990, and they are still seeking their first victory at the tournament.

The North Africans begin their Group G campaign against Belgium in Seattle on Monday before facing New Zealand in Vancouver six days later. They conclude the group stage against Iran in Seattle on June 26.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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