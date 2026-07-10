The vuvuzelas finally fell quiet in Morocco on Thursday as the only African team left in the World Cup came up against the insurmountable hurdle of France and Kylian Mbappe. The team that had shown such swashbuckling football in the previous rounds produced an under-par performance as they fell 2-0 to the French in the quarter-final in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Azirar, 18, was still reeling from the defeat after watching the game in Rabat. "It was a really difficult match for Morocco," he said, although he had to admit that "France deserved to win."

Fans' hopes were sky-high for the 2026 tournament after Morocco stunned the footballing world by reaching the semi-finals four years ago in Qatar, led by world-class captain Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain.

On that occasion they also lost 2-0.

Having added outstanding young talent Ayyoub Bouaddi to that squad, and with exciting forward Ismael Saibari leading the attack, many believed Morocco could even topple France this time and progress to the last four again.

Mustapha Garni, 24, said: "I really hoped we'd win and reach the semi-finals, but that's not how it turned out."

'Fought to the end'

Before the game, excitement was at fever pitch in the capital.

On a packed cafe terrace, a crowd waving Moroccan flags and wearing red and green scarves eagerly awaited kickoff and stood to sing the national anthem, just as the players did in the United States.

The crowd erupted in cheers when goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved Mbappe's penalty in the 28th minute.

Their joy was shortlived though -- on the hour mark, Mbappe curled in a shot that evaded Bounou as the ball flew into the net.

Silence descended on the cafe terrace in Rabat. Some fans looked stunned and others slumped in their chairs.

The cheering resumed, though without the same enthusiasm -- and when Ousmane Dembele killed the game as a contest with France's second goal, the party was over.

Ghizlane Elidrissi, 26, said she felt huge pride regardless.

"They fought to the very end," she said.

The fans have plenty to look forward to -- Morocco are one of the co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup, along with Spain and Portugal.

In four years time, "we hope to go to the final", said Mustapha Garni.

"It's a dream that will always stay with us and, God willing, we will win the cup!" he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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