Memphis Depay is fit to start the Netherlands' tasty World Cup opener against Japan in Dallas on Sunday, coach Ronald Koeman said, calling the attacker "a key part" of their title charge. Depay, the Netherlands' all-time top goalscorer with 55 goals, is short of match fitness having only returned in May from a two-month injury-enforced absence. The 32-year-old Corinthians forward has endured a difficult year with form and fitness, but Koeman hinted he will start against a dangerous Japan in the impressive air-conditioned Dallas stadium that is usually home to NFL team the Dallas Cowboys.

Koeman, who said he has already told his squad the starting XI, did not use Depay in the 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan this week.

He did though play a half of the 1-0 defeat to Algeria at the start of June.

"Memphis is fit. He would be able to start the game," said the former international defender Koeman.

"He has progressed well, so things are looking good.

"He is an important player. He has been so for a very long time, and he is a key part to our possible success in this World Cup."

Winger Crysencio Summerville is also in strong contention.

He enjoyed a good season with West Ham, despite their relegation from the Premier League, and Koeman said he gives the Dutch something different.

"We don't have many players who perform well on the right-hand side but prefer the left-hand side," said the 63-year-old.

"And so he completes the team. There's a chance that he plays tomorrow."

The Dutch have been World Cup runners-up three times and are fancied to go far again in North America.

However, they come into the tournament missing several key players with injury, including Tottenham attacker Xavi Simons and Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

Koeman knows the nation expects even if they are below full strength.

"There is always pressure," he said.

"The Netherlands may not be a very large country geographically, but it is a country that is always present on big tournaments and we put a lot of pressure on ourselves."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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