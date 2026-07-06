England football legend David Beckham celebrated the Three Lions' dramatic 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico by sharing a series of Instagram Stories praising the players and coaching staff after they booked a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals. Beckham highlighted the performances of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and midfielder Jude Bellingham, while also applauding the collective effort of Thomas Tuchel's side. "What can we say about this man's performance today?? ABSOLUTELY NOTHING other than perfect," Beckham wrote alongside a picture of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

He also praised Bellingham, posting, "They dude. What Altitude??" after the midfielder's Player of the Match display.

The former England footballer hailed the entire squad, writing, "A night to be proud of each and every one of the squad," before praising the partnership between captain Harry Kane and Bellingham with the message, "Passion & leadership."

Beckham also lauded England head coach Thomas Tuchel, sharing a picture of the German manager with the caption, "Brilliant from the Boss."

Reacting to the team's overall display, Beckham concluded, "Now that's a performance WOW. There was no other way of winning this game other than that... Absolutely Brilliant."

Reacting to the team's overall display, Beckham concluded, "Now that's a performance WOW. There was no other way of winning this game other than that... Absolutely Brilliant."Kane played a key role in England's thrilling 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico, converting a second-half penalty after Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the box. The goal was Kane's sixth of the tournament and helped England secure a place in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Bellingham became the youngest player to make 10 FIFA World Cup appearances, surpassing the previous record held by Argentina's Mario Kempes, who was 23 years and 334 days old against Poland in 1978. Bellingham was also named the Player of the Match.

England have secured a place in the World Cup quarterfinals for the 11th time, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having reached the last eight more often in the tournament's history, according to The Athletic.

Captain Harry Kane has once again been central to England's campaign. His six-goal haul marks only the third instance of an England player scoring six goals at a major international tournament, matching his achievement at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and following Gary Lineker's six-goal campaign in 1986.

Kane has also become the outright record-holder for the most World Cup penalty goals in regulation time, with six, two more than any other player, according to The Athletic.

Bukayo Saka also reached a notable milestone, becoming only the third England player since 1966 to register three assists in a single FIFA World Cup, joining David Beckham (2002) and Harry Kane (2022).

Kane continued his remarkable form against Mexico, registering a goal and an assist to take his tally to 81 goal involvements in 63 appearances for club and country across all competitions during the 2025-26 season (73 goals and eight assists).

According to OptaJoe's X handle, Kane also became the first player on record since 1966 to both score a penalty and concede a penalty in the same FIFA World Cup match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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