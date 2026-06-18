Cristiano Ronaldo was targeted with 'Messi Messi' chants as Portugal were held to a stunning draw by DR Congo in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 clash on Wednesday. It was a disappointing outing for the Portuguese superstar who had just 25 touches in the entire game and did not register a single shot on target. Portugal were off to a perfect start as Joao Neves provided them with an early goal but Yoane Wissa equalised just before half-time for DR Congo and ended up securing a historic point. In videos that have gone viral on social media, a section of DR Congo fans were heard chanting Lionel Messi's name at Ronaldo at the end of the match. However, the footballer did not react and continued walking towards the tunnel.

Football fans can be ruthless sometimes.



Ronaldo needed a win. Portugal drew.



As he walked towards the dressing room, fans chanted “Messi, Messi, Messi” 🇦🇷



He kept his composure, clapped the fans, and walked off calmly.#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup2026 #WorldCupwithMicky pic.twitter.com/QSyjDEFwyK — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) June 17, 2026

DR Congo, which was playing at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, became the second African nation to make a strong start in the tournament against European competition following Cape Verde's 0-0 draw with Spain on Monday.

جماهير الكونغو الديموقراطية تردد 🇨🇩



MESSI,MESSI,MESSI pic.twitter.com/oQ82oodgrw — Messi World (@M10GOAT) June 17, 2026

Playing in front of a crowd of 68,777 spectators at NRG Stadium, which was mostly filled with Portugal supporters, Congo was making only its second World Cup appearance. The first came in 1974, when the team was known as Zaire.

Joao Neves gave Portugal the lead in the sixth minute. The 5-foot-7 midfielder headed in a cross from Pedro Neto.

Yoane Wissa equalized for Congo with a header in stoppage time at the end of the first half off a cross from Arthur Masuaku, delighting the small pockets of blue-clad fans. It was Congo's first World Cup goal in the country's history.

Congo was shut out in its previous three World Cup matches, losing to Scotland (2-0), Yugoslavia (9-0) and reigning champion Brazil (3-0) at the 1974 tournament in West Germany.

Ronaldo joined Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the only players to appear in six World Cups. And Ronaldo had chance to move out of a tie with Messi, who had a hat trick on Tuesday, by becoming the first player to score in a sixth tournament. Ronaldo missed shots wide right in the 68th and 73rd minutes. He shook his head in disgust after both.

Bruno Fernandes also had a chance to put Portugal on top in the 90th minute but his shot was also wide right.

Portugal looked to have taken the lead in the 55th minute on a bicycle kick by João Cancelo, but he was ruled offside.

Soon after that, Cédric Bakambu's attempt to put Congo on top failed when his shot bounced off the near post.

Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match, taking the record set four years ago by Canada midfielder Atiba Hutchinson. Cameroon great Roger Milla is the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup match, coming on as a substitute at 42 years old during the 1994 World Cup.

The parents of Diogo Jota, a member of the Portugal team who died alongside his brother in a car crash last summer, attended the game in a luxury suite.

(With AP inputs)

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