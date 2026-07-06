Brazil's shock FIFA World Cup exit to Norway has left Carlo Ancelotti facing questions on multiple fronts. While Erling Haaland's match-winning performance ended the Selecao's dream of a sixth title, one moment from the Round of 16 defeat continues to dominate the conversation: why didn't Brazil's leading scorer, Vinicius Jr, take the team's crucial penalty?

Instead, Bruno Guimaraes stepped up from the spot in the first half, only to see his effort saved by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. The miss proved costly as Brazil crashed out 2-1, triggering widespread debate over Ancelotti's decision to overlook Vinicius.

Photo Credit: AFP

Speaking after the match, Vinicius addressed the controversy for the first time.

"Ancelotti decided to give the penalty to Bruno."

The Real Madrid winger explained that Brazil's penalty order had been decided before kick-off.

"The coach chooses who will take the penalty kick beforehand. He chose Bruno."

Vinicius also dismissed suggestions that he wanted to take the spot-kick to boost his own tally.

"I was never selfish. I never wanted to be the top scorer of the competition, and that's why Bruno took it."

Ancelotti later revealed there was a statistical reason behind the decision. The Brazil coach said Vinicius was not among the team's top five penalty takers when the entire squad was available.

Photo Credit: AFP

According to Ancelotti, the coaching staff had analysed penalty data over the past year, with Raphinha ranking first overall. Of the players on the pitch at that moment, Neymar, Igor Thiago, Bruno Guimaraes and Gabriel Martinelli were ahead of Vinicius in the pre-decided order.

The revelation surprised many supporters, given Vinicius had been Brazil's top scorer at the tournament. But Ancelotti insisted the decision was based on long-term data rather than emotion, even though Bruno's miss ultimately became one of the defining moments of Brazil's World Cup elimination.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash