At least two people died on Wednesday during massive celebrations in Mexico City as the national team advanced to the next round at the World Cup, according to the local government. A 19-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man died of asphyxiation, according to the city's health ministry. Authorities have not confirmed the death of a third person, reported by local media.

The celebrations came after Mexico beat Ecuador to record their first World Cup knockout win since 1986, sending the co-hosts into the round of 16.

More than a million people gathered in the streets of Mexico City, mainly around the Angel of Independence monument, according to estimates by the city government.

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