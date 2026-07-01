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Catastrophe In Mexico, Two Dead In FIFA World Cup Celebrations
At least two people died on Wednesday during massive celebrations in Mexico City as the national team advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup.
2 dead during celebrations in Mexico City© AFP
At least two people died on Wednesday during massive celebrations in Mexico City as the national team advanced to the next round at the World Cup, according to the local government. A 19-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man died of asphyxiation, according to the city's health ministry. Authorities have not confirmed the death of a third person, reported by local media.
The celebrations came after Mexico beat Ecuador to record their first World Cup knockout win since 1986, sending the co-hosts into the round of 16.
More than a million people gathered in the streets of Mexico City, mainly around the Angel of Independence monument, according to estimates by the city government.
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