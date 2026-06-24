The final round of matches in the group stage has begun at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Group C, consisting of Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti, is probably seeing the tightest contest to finish in the top two. As per FIFA World Cup 2026 rules, the winner and runner-up of a group will enter the Round of 32. The third-placed team will need to wait until the end of the group stage; if they are among the best eight third-placed teams, they will qualify too.

Keeping those stats in mind, let's take a look at the FIFA World Cup Group C points table.

Haiti is almost certain to finish last in the group. For the top two spots, all other teams are in contention. Brazil and Morocco are tied on points. Both have four from two matches, after Brazil and Morocco drew their game. Then, Morocco went on to beat Scotland 1-0, while Brazil thrashed Haiti 3-0.

Morocco will be favoured to beat Haiti and seal a Round of 32 spot. Brazil face a trickier opponent. Scotland know very well that even if they draw, they will be in with a chance. For Brazil to qualify, their first aim will be to win and advance.

Even if they draw the match, Brazil will finish in the top two as they have a much better goal difference (3) than Scotland (0). If Brazil lose the match, they must ensure that they don't concede too many goals. It will give them a big chance of entering the next round as one of the best eight third-placed teams in the FIFA World Cup group stage.

The Scots will believe they have an opportunity to challenge a talented but vulnerable Brazilian side, while Ancelotti's men know that another three points could prove crucial in shaping a more favourable route through the knockout rounds. With qualification, group positions, and history all at stake, Miami is set to host one of the most intriguing contests of the final day of the group stage.

Brazil vs Scotland

Brazil and Scotland will renew a long-standing World Cup rivalry in Miami on Thursday, with both nations entering their final Group C fixture knowing that qualification for the knockout stage remains within reach.

The South Americans occupy a strong position after taking four points from their opening two matches. Following a disappointing draw against Morocco in their tournament opener, Carlo Ancelotti's side responded convincingly with a 3-0 victory over Haiti, moving Brazil into first place in the group. An early burst of attacking football settled that contest, allowing the five-time world champions to comfortably manage proceedings thereafter.

Scotland's path has been less straightforward but equally encouraging. A hard-fought victory over Haiti provided the foundation for their campaign, before a narrow defeat against Morocco left Steve Clarke's men with everything still to play for heading into the final round of group matches.

The qualification picture remains delicately balanced. A draw would be enough to send both teams through to the Round of 32, while Brazil can also strengthen its chances of finishing atop the group with a victory. Scotland, meanwhile, could secure a historic first progression beyond the group stage, but defeat would leave their fate dependent on results elsewhere and comparisons with third-placed teams from other groups.

Morocco vs Haiti

Morocco enter their final Group C assignment on Thursday with more than just qualification on their mind, as the North African side continue their pursuit of top spot in the standings when they face an already-eliminated Haiti.

Having collected four points from their first two matches, Morocco is in a strong position to advance to the knockout rounds. However, the battle for first place remains unresolved. Brazil currently occupies the summit of the group and will be in action against Scotland at the same time, leaving Morocco needing both a victory and favourable circumstances elsewhere if it hopes to leapfrog the South Americans.

While calculations surrounding goal difference and other results may come into play, Mohamed Ouahbi's team will know their primary responsibility is to secure three points and apply as much pressure as possible on the group leaders.

For Haiti, the equation is far simpler. Elimination has already been confirmed after defeats in their opening two fixtures, but the Caribbean nation still has pride and history to play for. A positive result would deliver their first point at a FIFA World Cup, while finding the net would mark another notable milestone after a difficult campaign in front of goal.

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