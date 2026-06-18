Jude Bellingham hopes his pivotal goal in England's 4-2 win over Croatia at the World Cup on Wednesday will silence the "noise" surrounding him, admitting: "I've got a little bit of a chip on my shoulder." The Real Madrid midfielder got the nod from Thomas Tuchel to start in England's number 10 role for their opening match in Texas. The 22-year-old, who at times divides opinion among England fans and has not always had the smoothest relationship with Tuchel, delivered when his country needed him.

With a chaotic game locked 2-2 at the break, Bellingham scored two minutes into the second half to put England on the way to an ultimately fairly comfortable win.

It capped an all-action display from Bellingham, who started ahead of Morgan Rogers, and he told the BBC: "For me personally it was nice to put some of the noise aside and show my country, show my team-mates, how committed I am to helping us win football matches."

Bellingham, who could play a vital role for England if they want to win their first major trophy since 1966, said it had been "a tougher season" for me.

But he comes to football's biggest stage feeling "fresh and sharp and strong, and ready to give everything".

He added: "I've got a little bit of a chip on my shoulder."

Asked if that helps him play better, he replied: "I think so. That helps me a lot to find that focus early in the game, to find that intensity.

"I know it's part of being a footballer, I don't hold a grudge about anyone that says bad things about me because sometimes I do deserve it.

"Today I think it was nice to try and show people and remind people what I'm about."

Tuchel, who once described Bellingham's on-field behaviour as "repulsive", before apologising, challenged him to show the same level for however long England are in the tournament.

"A very good player, he deserved to start," said the German coach.

"And that's what he needs to do, fight for his place, to keep his place, that's what he did, it was good."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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