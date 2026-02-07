 Belgium vs Senegal LIVE Score: FIFA World Cup 2026 BEL vs SEN Match LIVE Updates: Major Playing XI Calls Taken As Belgium Take On Senegal | Football News
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FIFA World Cup 11 Jun 26 to 19 Jul 26
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Belgium vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Belgium take on Senegal in a much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Belgium were held to stunning draws by Iran and Egypt before securing qualification with a win over New Zealand. On the other hand, Senegal lost their matches against France and Norway before registering a huge win over Iraq. THe winner of the match will take on either USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16. (Match Centre)

Jul 02, 2026 01:21 (IST)
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Belgium vs Senegal LIVE: Minutes away from the start

The two teams are making their way to the middle and we are minutes away from the start of this clash. A star-stunned encounter featuring some big names and we can expect both teams looking to attack from the very first minute.

Jul 02, 2026 01:17 (IST)
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Belgium vs Senegal LIVE: What next?

Both sides will be looking to earn a spot in the Round of 16, where they will be able to return to Seattle Stadium to face either the USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Jul 02, 2026 01:11 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Senegal's injury crisis

Edouard Mendy will miss Senegal's knockout stage match against Belgium due to injury. Coach Pape Thiaw confirmed the Al-Ahli goalkeeper will miss his second consecutive World Cup match because he injured his knee in Senegal’s 3-2 loss to Norway in group play.

Jul 02, 2026 01:08 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Big call by Belgium

Belgium have once again decided to go without Romelu Lukaku in their starting XI. He has been an experienced campaigner for them but they have decided to use him as a substitute in this knockout stage match as well.

Jul 02, 2026 01:00 (IST)
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Belgium vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup head-to-head

Belgium and Senegal have never faced each other in their international football history. The two nations are squaring off in the Round of 32, marking their first-ever official head-to-head meeting.

Jul 02, 2026 00:58 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Senegal starting XI

Diaw; Diatta, Ciss, Niakhate, Jakobs; Gueye, Gana, Diarra; Mane, Sarr, Illiman.

Jul 02, 2026 00:55 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Belgium starting XI

Courtios; Castagne, Mechele, Theate, de Cuyper; Tielemans, Vanaken; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard, De Ketelaere

Jul 02, 2026 00:53 (IST)
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Belgium vs Senegal LIVE: Hello and welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Belgium and Senegal. A much-anticipated clash between two teams who are very highly rated but did not have a great run in the group stages.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Belgium Belgium Senegal Senegal De Bruyne Romelu Lukaku Lukaku Mane 2026 FIFA World Cup Belgium vs Senegal, Match 82 Football Live Score Live Blogs Football
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