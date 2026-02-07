Belgium vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Belgium take on Senegal in a much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Belgium were held to stunning draws by Iran and Egypt before securing qualification with a win over New Zealand. On the other hand, Senegal lost their matches against France and Norway before registering a huge win over Iraq. THe winner of the match will take on either USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16. (Match Centre)