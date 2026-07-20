Argentina vs Spain Free Live Telecast, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Streaming: Argentina take on Spain in a star-studded FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at Metlife Stadium on Monday (IST). It will be a clash of generations as Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will come face-to-face with Spain young sensation Lamine Yamal. Argentina are trying to become the first team since 1962 to win two consecutive World Cup titles while Spain will aim to win their second-ever trophy after their first victory in 2010. Spain came up with a sensational performance to defeat France 2-0 in the semifinals while Messi guided Argentina to a comeback 2-1 win over England to book their spot in the summit clash. (FIFA World Cup Final Live Updates)

When will the Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final be played?

The Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will be played on Monday (IST, July 20).

Where will the Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match be played?

The Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will be played at the Metlife Stadium, New York.

What time will the Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match start?

The Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will start at 12:30 AM IST (Monday).

Which TV channels will telecast the Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final for free?

The Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports. Free telecast will also be there on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Don't miss the action on DD Free Dish 📺 #FIFAWorldCup Final https://t.co/1BtgZF97XY — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 19, 2026

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match?

The Argentina vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will be streamed live on Zee5 app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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